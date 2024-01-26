Flyers

Flyers News: Tippett, Poehling Sign Contract Extensions

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers News: Tippett, Poehling Sign Contract Extensions Sarah Stier/Getty Images

If you were looking for signs of just how much Owen Tippett matters to the Flyers, look no further than this past week. In the wake of his Goal-of-the-Year candidate, Tippett suffered a lower-body injury the next game against Colorado. In the three games since, the Flyers losing streak was extended to four games, all losses in regulation.

Tippett, 24, has 18 goals and 30 points in 46 games this season, and as he emerges as a regular threat among the Flyers forward core, his next contract was looming. Until Friday.

The Flyers announced on Friday that they have signed Tippett to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $6.2 million.

In the hours that followed, another contract extension was reportedly finalized. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the team has also signed forward Ryan Poehling to a two-year extension with an AAV of $1.9 million.

Tippett’s role in the Flyers rebuild is certainly substantial. The former 10th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft was acquired by the Flyers on March 19, 2022 in the trade that sent Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers. In 21 games with the Flyers that season, Tippett scored four goals and had seven points.

The next season, his first full season with the Flyers, Tippett became a breakout player in the second half of the season, finishing the year with 27 goals and 49 points in 77 games.

After his first 21 games with the Flyers, Tippett signed a two-year deal with an AAV of $1.5 million. His performance over the last two seasons was going to warrant a significant raise, and GM Danny Briere appears to have gotten ahead in the timing of this.

Poehling, 25, has five goals and nine assists in 44 games this season. In his four seasons prior, Poehling played in 138 NHL games with 20 goals and 16 assists.

By signing both Tippett and Poehling, the Flyers have no forwards on the active roster who are pending free agents. The team also has three pending unrestricted free-agent defensemen – Sean WalkerNick Seeler, and Marc Staal. Both Egor Zamula and Carter Hart are also pending RFAs. Hart is currently on indefinite leave of absence, leaving his future in question.

Tippett is currently on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 21. He is eligible to return when the team comes back from the All-Star break on Feb. 6.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Alumni Game a Celebration of Recchi, ’74 Cup Team

Flyers Alumni Game a Celebration of Recchi, ’74 Cup Team

Author image Kevin Durso  •  8h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Lyon, Red Wings Hand Flyers 4th Straight Loss
Flyers Postgame Report: Lyon, Red Wings Hand Flyers 4th Straight Loss
Author image Kevin Durso  •  19h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Red Wings Preview: Getting Away
Flyers vs. Red Wings Preview: Getting Away
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 25 2024
Flyers
Flyers: Briere Addresses Hart’s Absence, Team’s Performance at Midseason Presser
Flyers: Briere Addresses Hart’s Absence, Team’s Performance at Midseason Presser
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 24 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Fall for 3rd Straight Loss
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Fall for 3rd Straight Loss
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 23 2024
Flyers
Flyers News: Carter Hart Granted Indefinite Leave of Absence
Flyers News: Carter Hart Granted Indefinite Leave of Absence
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 23 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Lightning Preview: Quick Strikes
Flyers vs. Lightning Preview: Quick Strikes
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 23 2024
Go to top button