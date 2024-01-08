Flyers

Flyers vs. Penguins Preview: Back to December

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Penguins Preview: Back to December

The Flyers had a 8-2-3 record in the month of December, but closed 2023 with a 1-2-2 record over the final five games. The beginning of December featured four straight wins, starting with back-to-back victories in a home-and-home against Monday night’s opponent, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While the Flyers were able to get back into the win column on Saturday, they are still 2-3-3 in their last eight games since a 7-0-1 start to December. Since the back-to-back losses to the Flyers, the Penguins have started to heat up. They finished December with three straight wins and a 7-1-1 record over the final nine games. Since the turn to 2024, the Penguins have lost two of three games.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Pittsburgh Penguins GP G A P
Travis Konecny 39 21 15 36 Jake Guentzel 38 18 25 43
Joel Farabee 39 12 17 29 Sidney Crosby 38 22 19 41
Sean Couturier 37 10 17 27 Evgeni Malkin 38 14 19 33
Travis Sanheim 38 4 21 25 Erik Karlsson 38 6 21 27
Owen Tippett 39 12 10 22 Kris Letang 38 3 23 26

Flyers Penguins Players to Watch

Travis Konecny has been red-hot of late. The All-Star is on a current seven-game points streak and has points in 13 of the last 15 games, a stretch that started with two assists against the Penguins on Dec. 4. After going seven straight games without a goal, Konecny has scored five in the last five games, including four in the last three games.

Sidney Crosby continues to have a strong season. Despite being held without a point in a loss to Buffalo on Saturday, Crosby had a goal and two assists against Boston on Thursday and a goal and an assist against Washington on Tuesday. For all of his career success against the Flyers, a whopping 54 goals and 125 points in 85 games, he was held to just one goal in the two games between the teams so far this season.

Flyers Penguins Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart was in goal for Saturday’s win, making 22 saves on 24 shots. It marked his first win since Dec. 9. Hart also made 31 saves on 32 shots in a win against the Penguins on Dec. 4.

Alex Nedeljkovic gets the start for Pittsburgh. Nedeljkovic got the win against Boston in his last start on Thursday, despite allowing five goals on 29 shots. Nedeljkovic has won five of his last seven starts, all since an overtime loss to the Flyers on Dec. 4, where he made 31 saves on 33 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy)

Penguins Lines

Penguins Scratches: Matt Nieto (injury), John Ludvig (injury), Radim Zohorna (healthy), Ryan Shea (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes to the Flyers lineup from last game.
  • Penguins: The Penguins held an optional morning skate and Mike Sullivan did not disclose any lineup changes.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (9.8% – 32nd), Penguins (14.6% – 26th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.0% – 2nd), Penguins (83.1% – 8th)
  • Recent History vs. Penguins
    • Dec. 4, 2023 – Flyers 2, Penguins 1 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Dec. 2, 2023 – Flyers 4, Penguins 3 (F/SO) (at PIT)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Penguins
    • Sean Couturier: 48 GP, 9 G, 21 A, 30 P
    • Travis Konecny: 28 GP, 11 G, 13 A, 24 P
    • Joel Farabee: 18 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 P
    • Carter Hart: 13 GP, 5-5-2, 3.24 GAA, .900 SV%
    • Samuel Ersson: 2 GP, 1-1-0, 2.94 GAA, .903 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier needs three assists to reach 300 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NHL Network
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #202 – The Present and the Future

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #202 – The Present and the Future

Author image Kevin Durso  •  5h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny Strikes Shorthanded, Flyers Snap Streak
Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny Strikes Shorthanded, Flyers Snap Streak
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 6 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Flames Preview: Fire Extinguisher
Flyers vs. Flames Preview: Fire Extinguisher
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 6 2024
Flyers
Flyers: Snider Legacy Game Part of Restoring Culture
Flyers: Snider Legacy Game Part of Restoring Culture
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 6 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Columbus Rallies, Flyers Slide Continues
Flyers Postgame Report: Columbus Rallies, Flyers Slide Continues
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 4 2024
Flyers
Flyers Notes: Gauthier Sends US to Gold Medal Game, Konecny Named All-Star
Flyers Notes: Gauthier Sends US to Gold Medal Game, Konecny Named All-Star
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 4 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Preview: Return to Roots
Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Preview: Return to Roots
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 4 2024
Go to top button