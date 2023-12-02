Flyers

Flyers vs. Penguins Preview: Back-to-Back Battle of PA

The Battle of Pennsylvania is set for its next chapter. The first of four meetings between the Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins comes on Saturday night.

The Flyers managed a comeback to force overtime on Thursday, but suffered the loss to the Devils for their fourth in the last five games. The Penguins appear to be taking a step in the right direction again after losing four of five themselves. They closed November with two wins in three games and five out of a possible six points.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Pittsburgh Penguins GP G A P
Travis Konecny 23 12 5 17 Sidney Crosby 22 14 11 25
Travis Sanheim 23 2 14 16 Jake Guentzel 22 7 18 25
Joel Farabee 23 8 7 15 Evgeni Malkin 22 10 10 20
Sean Couturier 21 5 10 15 Erik Karlsson 22 6 12 18
Cam Atkinson 23 8 6 14 Bryan Rust 19 10 7 17

Flyers Penguins Players to Watch

Sean Couturier gets tasked with defending the top players on the opposition, and there is plenty of familiarity with Pittsburgh’s stars. Couturier also has solid offensive numbers against Pittsburgh, with eight goals and 28 points in 46 games.

Jake Guentzel has been quiet of late on the goal-scoring front with just one goal in his last five games. That could be solved against the Flyers, a team he has great success against. In 26 career games, Guentzel has 10 goals and 26 points.

Flyers Penguins Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson returns to the net for his first start since last Saturday against the Islanders, where he posted a 25-save shutout in a shootout win.

Tristan Jarry gets the start for Pittsburgh. His last was a historic start. Jarry made 39 saves on 41 shots in the win, but also made history by scoring into the empty net to become the first goalie in Penguins history to score a goal.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy)

Penguins Lines

Penguins Scratches: Rickard Rakell (injury), Chad Ruhwedel (injury), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (injury), Noel Acciari (injury), Matt Nieto (injury), Dmitri Samorukov (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Marc Staal comes back into the lineup for Egor Zamula. No other changes are being made.
  • Penguins: Both Noel Acciari and Matt Nieto will not play Saturday. Joona Koppanen was called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (11.7% – 28th), Penguins (11.9% – 27th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (83.8% – 10th), Penguins (85.3% – 8th)
  • Recent History vs. Penguins
    • April 2, 2023 – Penguins 4, Flyers 2 (at PIT)
    • March 11, 2023 – Penguins 5, Flyers 1 (at PIT)
    • Nov. 25, 2022 – Penguins 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Penguins
    • Sean Couturier: 46 GP, 8 G, 20 A, 28 P
    • Travis Konecny: 26 GP, 11 G, 11 A, 22 P
    • Marc Staal: 59 GP, 3 G, 12 A, 15 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 31 GP, 10 G, 4 A, 14 P
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 3.12 GAA, .900 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers also needs one point to reach 100 for his career.
    • Travis Konecny needs three assists to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
