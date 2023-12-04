Flyers

Flyers vs. Penguins Preview: Repeat Performance

The first meeting between the Flyers and Penguins on Saturday night was certainly a roller coaster ride. For over half of regulation, neither team scored. The Flyers allowed the first goal. They trailed again early in the third. Special teams put them ahead with six minutes to play. Then a game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation could have been backbreaking.

Ultimately, the Flyers came away victorious in a shootout, a 4-3 decision over the Penguins. Now the two teams get back together on Monday night in Philadelphia, where the Flyers will be looking for a repeat of the result.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Pittsburgh Penguins GP G A P
Travis Konecny 24 12 5 17 Jake Guentzel 23 9 18 27
Sean Couturier 22 5 11 16 Sidney Crosby 23 14 11 25
Travis Sanheim 24 2 14 16 Evgeni Malkin 23 10 11 21
Joel Farabee 24 8 7 15 Erik Karlsson 23 6 13 19
Owen Tippett 24 8 7 15 Bryan Rust 20 10 9 19

Flyers Penguins Players to Watch

Tyson Foerster added another goal and assist to his totals in Saturday’s game. In the last three games, he has five points, more than doubling his season total prior.

Jake Guentzel continued his recent run of points with a pair of goals on Saturday. He has points in 13 of the last 14 games and is currently on a five-game points streak.

Flyers Penguins Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart took the loss in overtime in his last start against New Jersey on Thursday, allowing four goals on 35 shots. Hart is on a personal four-game losing streak entering Monday’s game, with his last win coming on Nov. 18 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Alex Nedeljkovic gets the start for the Penguins. Nedeljkovic took the loss in his last start, allowing three goals on 34 shots against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 24. This will be his fifth start of the season.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy)

Penguins Lines

Penguins Scratches: Rickard Rakell (injury), Chad Ruhwedel (injury), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (injury), Noel Acciari (injury), Matt Nieto (injury), Dmitri Samorukov (healthy), Alex Nylander (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are being made to the Flyers lineup from Saturday’s game.
  • Penguins: No changes are expected to the Penguins lineup from Saturday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.3% – 28th), Penguins (10.9% – 29th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (84.8% – 8th), Penguins (84.7% – 9th)
  • Recent History vs. Penguins
    • Dec. 2, 2023 – Flyers 4, Penguins 3 (F/SO) (at PIT)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Penguins
    • Sean Couturier: 47 GP, 8 G, 21 A, 29 P
    • Travis Konecny: 27 GP, 11 G, 11 A, 22 P
    • Marc Staal: 60 GP, 3 G, 12 A, 15 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 32 GP, 10 G, 4 A, 14 P
    • Carter Hart: 12 GP, 4-5-2, 3.46 GAA, .894 SV%
    • Sam Ersson: 2 GP, 1-1-0, 2.94 GAA, .903 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers also needs one point to reach 100 for his career.
    • Travis Konecny needs three assists to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
