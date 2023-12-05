Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Couturier Scores Another Winner, Flyers Down Penguins

In Saturday’s meeting between the Flyers and Penguins, Sean Couturier scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Flyers the win. On Monday night, he wasn’t waiting for the skills competition.

Off a designed play from the defensive zone, Couturier finished on a two-on-one with 1:05 remaining in overtime for his sixth goal of the season in a 2-1 win for the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Both teams came out with much more pace at the start than in the previous meeting on Saturday. The two sides exchanged quality scoring chances throughout the opening period, among the 14-8 lead in shots for Pittsburgh through 20 minutes.

In the final minute of the period, one of those chances found the net. It was a familiar foe doing the honors. Sidney Crosby scored on a two-on-one for his 15th goal of the season with 46 seconds remaining in the period, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead.

Just shy of the midpoint of regulation, the Flyers tied the game up. Tyson Foerster stayed hot with yet another goal, firing a shot from the left circle off the rush to beat Alex Nedeljkovic for his fifth goal of the season at 9:46.

Through two periods, the Penguins had a 25-22 lead in shots.

In the third period, both teams had abbreviated power plays with a chance at the lead. The Flyers got their first man-advantage of the night with 5:17 remaining, then took a penalty 54 seconds later. The Penguins didn’t score on their portion of the power play either, eventually leading to another overtime between the two teams. Through 60 minutes, shots were 30-28 Pittsburgh.

The overtime was frantic with multiple turnovers and scoring chances at both ends of the ice. With 1:14 remaining in the overtime, the Penguins utilized their timeout to try to draw up a play. Off the ensuing face-off, the Flyers made the play to win the game. Couturier won the face-off in the defensive zone back to Travis Sanheim, who quickly gained control behind the net and led a pass up the boards to Travis Konecny, starting a two-on-one. Konecny fed Couturier for the one-timer and game-winning goal.

Carter Hart made 31 saves on 32 shots in the win. Nedeljkovic made 31 saves on 33 shots in the loss.

Konecny finished with two assists for the Flyers.

The Flyers now hit the road for the next three games, starting on Thursday night against the Arizona Coyotes at 9 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T
Penguins 1 0 0 0 1
Flyers 0 1 0 1 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • PIT Sidney Crosby (15) (Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust) 19:14

2nd Period

  • PHI Tyson Foerster (5) (Travis Konecny, Rasmus Ristolainen) 9:46

3rd Period

  • No Scoring

Overtime

  • PHI Sean Couturier (6) (Konecny, Travis Sanheim) 3:55

Game Statistics

Penguins Flyers
Shots 32 33
Power Play 0/3 0/1
Hits 8 22
Faceoff % 44% 56%
Giveaways 9 14
Takeaways 8 7
Blocked Shots 13 12
Penalty Minutes 2 6
