Flyers vs. Kraken Preview: December to Remember

The Flyers returned from the holiday break with a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the NHL’s league leader, on Thursday night, taking care of any potential rust factor and earning yet another two points. It brought their December record to 8-1-2 with two games remaining before the calendar turns to 2024.
Next on the post-holiday road trip is another late-night matchup, this time against the Seattle Kraken, who despite holding 13-14-9 record overall are on a three-game win streak and seven-game points streak entering Friday’s game.
Game time is 10 p.m.
Bobby Brink comes into the game with a three-game points streak, including an assist in Thursday’s win. Brink has two goals and four assists in his last eight games.
Matty Beniers enters this game on a hot streak with five points in the last four games, including a pair of multi-point games. He had a three-game points streak snapped as the Kraken returned from break on Wednesday.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart unexpectedly entered Thursday’s game in relief, making eight saves on eight shots to close out the game against Vancouver. His last start was last Friday in Detroit, where he allowed six goals on 37 shots in a shootout loss.
Joey Daccord is expected to start for Seattle. Daccord made his last appearance last Saturday, prior to the holiday break, making 32 saves on 34 shots in a win over Anaheim. Daccord is 4-0-2 in his last six starts, and has allowed two goals or fewer in seven of his last eight starts.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Rhett Gardner (healthy)
Kraken Scratches: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (injury), Jaden Schwartz (injury), Philipp Grubauer (injury), Jaycob Megna (healthy), Ryker Evans (healthy), Devin Shore (healthy)