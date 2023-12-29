Flyers vs. Kraken Preview: December to Remember

Flyers

The Flyers returned from the holiday break with a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the NHL’s league leader, on Thursday night, taking care of any potential rust factor and earning yet another two points. It brought their December record to 8-1-2 with two games remaining before the calendar turns to 2024.

Next on the post-holiday road trip is another late-night matchup, this time against the Seattle Kraken, who despite holding 13-14-9 record overall are on a three-game win streak and seven-game points streak entering Friday’s game.

Game time is 10 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Seattle Kraken GP G A P
Travis Konecny 34 16 12 28 Vince Dunn 36 5 24 29
Joel Farabee 34 12 12 24 Oliver Bjorkstrand 36 11 16 27
Travis Sanheim 33 4 20 24 Jared McCann 35 14 8 22
Sean Couturier 32 9 14 23 Eeli Tolvanen 36 9 12 21
Owen Tippett 34 12 10 22 Matty Beniers 36 5 13 18

Flyers Kraken Players to Watch

Bobby Brink comes into the game with a three-game points streak, including an assist in Thursday’s win. Brink has two goals and four assists in his last eight games.

Matty Beniers enters this game on a hot streak with five points in the last four games, including a pair of multi-point games. He had a three-game points streak snapped as the Kraken returned from break on Wednesday.

Flyers Kraken Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart unexpectedly entered Thursday’s game in relief, making eight saves on eight shots to close out the game against Vancouver. His last start was last Friday in Detroit, where he allowed six goals on 37 shots in a shootout loss.

Joey Daccord is expected to start for Seattle. Daccord made his last appearance last Saturday, prior to the holiday break, making 32 saves on 34 shots in a win over Anaheim. Daccord is 4-0-2 in his last six starts, and has allowed two goals or fewer in seven of his last eight starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Rhett Gardner (healthy)

Kraken Lines

Kraken Scratches: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (injury), Jaden Schwartz (injury), Philipp Grubauer (injury), Jaycob Megna (healthy), Ryker Evans (healthy), Devin Shore (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers did not have a morning skate. Sam Ersson is expected to back up Carter Hart after leaving Thursday’s game due to dehydration. Travis Konecny also left Saturday’s game in the third period and did not return. John Tortorella said postgame he was dealing with a “bug.” He is also anticipated to return to the lineup.
  • Kraken: Andre Burakovsky could make his return to the lineup after missing most of the season with two separate injuries. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (11.2% – 31st), Kraken (20.4% – 17th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.1% – 4th), Kraken (79.0% – 19th)
  • Recent History vs. Kraken
    • Feb. 16, 2023 – Kraken 6, Flyers 2 (at SEA)
    • Feb. 12, 2023 – Kraken 4, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Kraken
    • Travis Konecny: 4 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 3 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 P
    • Joel Farabee: 4 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
    • Owen Tippett: 4 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
    • Travis Sanheim: 4 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P
    • Carter Hart: 2 GP, 1-1-0, 3.28 GAA, .884 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • John Tortorella picked up his 723rd career win as a head coach on Thursday, moving into 10th place all-time in coaching wins. He coaches his 1,500th game on Friday night.
    • Sean Couturier plays in his 754th career game on Friday, moving into fifth place all-time in Flyers history, passing Chris Therien.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
