Flyers Postgame Report: Schultz, Seattle Down Flyers in OT

To a degree, the Flyers 4-1 in Vancouver on Thursday night was a gutsy effort. The Flyers had to respond to a long break, lost their starting goalie due to dehydration, lost their leading scorer due to a flu bug, and still managed a near-perfect road effort. Replicating that was already an uphill climb. As the Flyers took the ice in Seattle on Friday night, they managed to gut out another point in the standings, but ultimately could not finish the job.
The Flyers struck for the first goal of the game, but the Kraken tied the game in the third and won in overtime on Justin Schultz‘s goal for a 2-1 result.
Both teams were able to generate chances in the opening period, but neither really captured sustained momentum. At 16:21, one of the Flyers biggest strengths came through once again.
The Flyers opened the scoring with their ninth shorthanded goal of the season, as Travis Konecny was able to bank in a chance off a Seattle defenseman for his 17th goal of the season and fourth shorthanded goal to make it 1-0.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 11-5 Flyers.
The Kraken outshot the Flyers, 9-4, in the second period, generating more zone time and turning up the pressure. Carter Hart stood tall to keep the 1-0 margin in place going to the final 20 minutes.
Seattle kept the pressure on to start the third period, and finally broke through for the equalizer on a power play. Off a face-off, Vince Dunn fired a shot through a screen that deflected off the hand of Nick Seeler and beat Hart, making it a 1-1 game at 5:45 of the third.
The Flyers gutted it out for the remainder of regulation to force overtime.
The Flyers managed just one shot on goal in the overtime, while the Kraken again dominated possession and scoring chances. On their fourth shot of the overtime, they finally solved Hart to end the game. Oliver Bjorkstrand got his second assist, feeding the puck to the side of the net for a redirection by Schultz to seal the result.
Hart made 27 saves on 29 shots in the loss. Joey Daccord made 27 saves on 28 shots in the win.
The Flyers return to the ice on Sunday night to take on the Calgary Flames at 8 p.m.