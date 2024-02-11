Flyers Postgame Report: Couturier Nets Winner as Flyers Down Kraken

The Flyers entered the third period with the lead and promptly allowed the tying goal. Sean Couturier, who had not scored since Jan. 6, had Jared McCann‘s shot deflect off his stick and into his own net.
After getting an ear-full on the bench, Couturier responded on the next shift, getting a deflection to put the Flyers in front and snapping a 11-game goalless drought. It proved to be the game-winner, as the Flyers extended their winning streak to three games with a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.
The Flyers came out with an early push and were able to get the first goal of the game on the power play at 4:36.
Scott Laughton fired a one-timer from the right circle to the top shelf, making it 1-0 on his sixth goal of the season.
The Kraken had an answer at 17:09. A turnaround shot by Tomas Tatar beat Cal Petersen for his seventh goal of the season, tying the game at one. The Flyers challenged for offside, but the call on the ice was confirmed and the Flyers were shorthanded with a bench minor for delay of game.
Once again, the Flyers struck while shorthanded, and it was a familiar face providing the offense. Ryan Poehling took control of a loose puck and fired a shot past Joey Daccord to give the Flyers the lead right back with 1:46 to play in the period.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 13-10 Flyers.
Both teams had power-play opportunities in the second period. The Flyers held Seattle without a shot for more than eight minutes to open the period. Seattle made more of a push in the latter half of the period, but were not able to solve Petersen.
Through two periods, shots were 24-17 Flyers.
It took just 36 seconds for Seattle to get the game tied. McCann took a shot that deflected off the stick of Couturier and fluttered past Petersen to tie the game at two with McCann’s 21st of the season.
Just under five minutes later, Couturier deflected a shot by Travis Sanheim past Daccord to put the Flyers back on top with his 11th goal of the season.
The goal held up, as the Flyers allowed just two shots in the third period, securing the victory.
Petersen made 17 saves on 19 shots in the win. Daccord made 35 saves on 38 shots in the loss.
Nine different Flyers were on the scoresheet with points. Morgan Frost had an assist in his 200th NHL game. Vince Dunn had two assists for Seattle.
The Flyers close out the three-game homestand on Monday night against the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m.