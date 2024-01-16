Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Tippett's Beauty Lifts Flyers to Road Trip Sweep

Owen Tippett‘s night very much represented that of his team. For nearly 55 minutes, the Flyers had largely been the better team against the St. Louis Blues, taking 37 shots on goal to that point. Tippett had nine of them.

Tippett’s 10th shot was a beauty, going upstairs for the eventual game-winning goal with 5:33 remaining in the third period, as the Flyers secured a road trip sweep and their fourth straight win, 4-2, over the Blues on Monday night.

Both teams were able to generate scoring chances early, but the goaltenders were the story of the first period, stopping all shots that came their way.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 13-9 Flyers.

Just 1:03 into the second period, the Flyers were on the board. Scott Laughton put home a rebound to make it 1-0 with his fourth goal of the season.

The Flyers dominated the rest of the second period in shots, 20-9, but nearly found themselves in a tie at the end of the period. A late power play allowed the Blues to get on the board and even the score.

Brayden Schenn put a shot on goal and Oskar Sundqvist was able to knock in the rebound for his fifth goal of the season with 1:41 remaining.

But the Flyers had an answer before the period expired. Egor Zamula put a shot on goal and Ryan Poehling stepped up and batted the rebound out of the air for his fifth goal of the season with 6.2 seconds remaining to make it 2-1.

Through two periods, shots were 33-18 Flyers.

Just 1:18 into the third, the Blues got the game tied up again. Brandon Saad was able to corral a bouncing puck around a loose stick and fire a quick shot that beat Carter Hart, making it a 2-2 game with his 11th goal of the season.

Both teams continued to apply pressure in search of the potential deciding goal. The Flyers finally found it with 5:33 remaining in the third.

Tippett entered the zone with speed, made the move on Justin Faulk, and went top shelf with a backhand for his 16th goal of the season to make it 3-2.

In the final minute, Joel Farabee iced the game into an empty net for his 15th goal of the season.

Hart made 28 saves on 30 shots in the win. Joel Hofer made 38 saves on 41 shots in the loss.

Schenn, playing in his 900th NHL game, had two assists for the Blues.

The Flyers return home for the next four games, starting on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Flyers 0 2 2 4
Blues 0 1 1 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • No Scoring

2nd Period

  • PHI Scott Laughton (4) (Garnet Hathaway, Sean Walker) 1:03
  • STL Oskar Sundqvist (5) PP (Brayden Schenn, Scott Perunovich) 18:19
  • PHI Ryan Poehling (5) (Egor Zamula, Cam Atkinson) 19:53

3rd Period

  • STL Brandon Saad (11) (Schenn, Jordan Kyrou) 1:18
  • PHI Owen Tippett (16) (Travis Konecny, Morgan Frost) 14:27
  • PHI Joel Farabee (15) EN (Unassisted) 19:06

Game Statistics

Flyers Blues
Shots 42 30
Power Play 0/2 1/3
Hits 8 14
Faceoff % 62% 38%
Giveaways 3 9
Takeaways 10 17
Blocked Shots 16 19
Penalty Minutes 6 4
