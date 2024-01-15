Flyers vs. Blues Preview: Marching In

The road trip could not have started better for the Flyers. After erasing a two-goal deficit at home against Montreal on Wednesday, they repeated that feat on Friday in an overtime win in Minnesota. Then, the turned a scheduled loss with the odds stacked against them against the NHL’s best into a shutout win in Winnipeg.
As the road trip comes to an end, the Flyers go into Monday night with a 13-6-4 record on the road this season. They face the St. Louis Blues, who have certainly enjoyed the comforts of home more than the road, with a 13-7-1 record on home ice.
Game time is 8 p.m.
Cam Atkinson snapped a 26-game goalless drought in a big way on Saturday. His two goals were the only offense in the 2-0 shutout win over the Jets. If his celebration on the first goal was any indication, perhaps the monkey is off Atkinson’s back and a goal-scoring streak is on the horizon.
Jordan Kyrou had a big game against the Rangers on Thursday, recording a hat trick. Despite that, the recent games have been a struggle for Kyrou. Since returning from the holiday break, Kyrou has been held without a goal in every other game and has just three assists in eight games.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 26 saves on 29 shots in an overtime win over Minnesota in his last start on Friday.
Joel Hofer gets the start for the Blues. Hofer made 26 saves on 30 shots in his last start against Florida on Jan. 9. This will be just his second start of 2024.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Jamie Drysdale (illness), Marc Staal (healthy)
Blues Scratches: Marco Scandella (healthy)