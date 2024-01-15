Flyers

Flyers vs. Blues Preview: Marching In

The road trip could not have started better for the Flyers. After erasing a two-goal deficit at home against Montreal on Wednesday, they repeated that feat on Friday in an overtime win in Minnesota. Then, the turned a scheduled loss with the odds stacked against them against the NHL’s best into a shutout win in Winnipeg.

As the road trip comes to an end, the Flyers go into Monday night with a 13-6-4 record on the road this season. They face the St. Louis Blues, who have certainly enjoyed the comforts of home more than the road, with a 13-7-1 record on home ice.

Game time is 8 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P St. Louis Blues GP G A P
Travis Konecny 43 21 18 39 Robert Thomas 41 16 28 44
Joel Farabee 43 14 19 33 Pavel Buchnevich 39 13 19 32
Sean Couturier 40 10 19 29 Jordan Kyrou 41 12 19 31
Owen Tippett 43 15 11 26 Kevin Hayes 41 10 10 20
Travis Sanheim 42 4 21 25 Brayden Schenn 41 9 10 19

Flyers Blues Players to Watch

Cam Atkinson snapped a 26-game goalless drought in a big way on Saturday. His two goals were the only offense in the 2-0 shutout win over the Jets. If his celebration on the first goal was any indication, perhaps the monkey is off Atkinson’s back and a goal-scoring streak is on the horizon.

Jordan Kyrou had a big game against the Rangers on Thursday, recording a hat trick. Despite that, the recent games have been a struggle for Kyrou. Since returning from the holiday break, Kyrou has been held without a goal in every other game and has just three assists in eight games.

Flyers Blues Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 26 saves on 29 shots in an overtime win over Minnesota in his last start on Friday.

Joel Hofer gets the start for the Blues. Hofer made 26 saves on 30 shots in his last start against Florida on Jan. 9. This will be just his second start of 2024.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Jamie Drysdale (illness), Marc Staal (healthy)

Blues Lines

Blues Scratches: Marco Scandella (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Noah Cates makes his return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 25, when he suffered a broken foot. Marc Staal will come out of the lineup as a result. Both Sean Couturier and Jamie Drysdale remain unavailable for Monday’s game.
  • Blues: There is some shuffling within the lines, but the Blues lineup will feature the same personnel as last game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.4% – 32nd), Blues (13.3% – 30th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.8% – 1st), Blues (78.0% – 22nd)
  • Recent History vs. Blues
    • Apr. 4, 2023 – Blues 4, Flyers 2 (at STL)
    • Nov. 8, 2022 – Flyers 5, Blues 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Jets
    • Cam Atkinson: 22 GP, 5 G, 13 A, 18 P
    • Travis Konecny: 11 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P
    • Sean Couturier: 14 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
    • Carter Hart: 2 GP, 0-1-0, 2.68 GAA, .924 SV%
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 3.06 GAA, .903 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier needs one assist to reach 300 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
