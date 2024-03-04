Flyers vs. Blues Preview: Week of Decisions

It’s officially coming down to the wire in the NHL season. The Flyers have just 20 games remaining in the 2023-24 regular season. The trade deadline is just four days away. It becomes decision time for the Flyers, who have several players that are in stay or go situations with the deadline looming.
During all of that, the Flyers play two more games before Friday’s trade deadline, starting on Monday night against the St. Louis Blues. After securing a win against Ottawa on Saturday, the Flyers got more help in the standings on Sunday’s off day with three Metropolitan Division foes losing.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Tyson Foerster scored two more goals in Saturday’s game against Ottawa, giving him six goals in five games since returning from injury. In his last nine games played, he has nine goals, bringing him to 16 on the season.
Robert Thomas has led the way for the Blues the entire season in scoring. Thomas has remained hot of late with four multi-point games since the All-Star break and picked up points in nine of the last 11 games.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson allowed five goals on 21 shots in a loss to the Capitals on Friday night in his last start. Since a personal four-game losing streak prior to the All-Star break, Ersson has only lost one game allowing three goals or fewer. He is 5-1-0 in games where he has allowed three goals or fewer since Jan. 21.
Jordan Binnington is expected to start for the Blues. Binnington made 21 saves on 22 shots in a win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in his last start. That was just his second start since Feb. 13 allowing fewer than three goals.
Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Ronnie Attard (healthy)
Blues Scratches: Sammy Blais (healthy), Nikita Alexandrov (healthy), Tyler Tucker (healthy)