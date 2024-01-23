Flyers vs. Lightning Preview: Quick Strikes

The Flyers appeared to be in position to erase Saturday’s loss to Colorado. Despite not playing their best, they reached the halfway point of Sunday’s game against Ottawa with a 3-1 lead. Then, the wheels fell off with four straight goals for Ottawa over the final 30 minutes. The back-to-back losses left the Flyers with nothing to show for two more home games this past week.
The four-game homestand ends on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Flyers have not lost three straight games in regulation since Oct. 28 through Nov. 1. If they want to avoid it, they will have to be resilient once against against a high-powered Tampa Bay offense.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Joel Farabee has been on a hot streak of late with points in six straight games. During that time, he has five goals and four assists for nine points. In Sunday’s game, Farabee had a goal and two assists for a three-point game, tying a career-high for points in a season with 39.
Nikita Kucherov has been among the NHL’s points leaders all season. In the last seven games, he has four multi-point showings, including two three-point games. Interestingly enough, almost all of his points in that time have been assists. His last goal came on Jan. 6 against Boston, the first of those seven games.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson was in goal for Sunday’s loss to Ottawa, allowing four goals on 33 shots. That snapped a personal three-game winning streak. Ersson did also play the third period of Saturday’s game against Colorado, allowing one goal on nine shots.
Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy made 33 saves on 35 shots in a loss to Detroit on Sunday, snapping a personal four-game winning streak. Vasilevskiy has allowed three goals or fewer in each of his last five starts.
Flyers Scratches: Owen Tippett (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)
Lightning Scratches: Mikhail Sergachev (injury), Tanner Jeannot (injury), Erik Cernak (injury), Haydn Fleury (healthy), Philippe Myers (healthy), Austin Watson (healthy)