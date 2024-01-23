Flyers

Flyers vs. Lightning Preview: Quick Strikes

Flyers vs. Lightning Preview: Quick Strikes

The Flyers appeared to be in position to erase Saturday’s loss to Colorado. Despite not playing their best, they reached the halfway point of Sunday’s game against Ottawa with a 3-1 lead. Then, the wheels fell off with four straight goals for Ottawa over the final 30 minutes. The back-to-back losses left the Flyers with nothing to show for two more home games this past week.

The four-game homestand ends on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Flyers have not lost three straight games in regulation since Oct. 28 through Nov. 1. If they want to avoid it, they will have to be resilient once against against a high-powered Tampa Bay offense.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Tampa Bay Lightning GP G A P
Travis Konecny 47 22 20 42 Nikita Kucherov 46 28 48 76
Joel Farabee 47 17 22 39 Brayden Point 47 21 27 48
Sean Couturier 43 10 20 30 Victor Hedman 45 9 36 45
Owen Tippett 46 18 12 30 Steven Stamkos 44 19 23 42
Cam Atkinson 46 12 14 26 Brandon Hagel 47 13 25 38

Flyers Lightning Players to Watch

Joel Farabee has been on a hot streak of late with points in six straight games. During that time, he has five goals and four assists for nine points. In Sunday’s game, Farabee had a goal and two assists for a three-point game, tying a career-high for points in a season with 39.

Nikita Kucherov has been among the NHL’s points leaders all season. In the last seven games, he has four multi-point showings, including two three-point games. Interestingly enough, almost all of his points in that time have been assists. His last goal came on Jan. 6 against Boston, the first of those seven games.

Flyers Lightning Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson was in goal for Sunday’s loss to Ottawa, allowing four goals on 33 shots. That snapped a personal three-game winning streak. Ersson did also play the third period of Saturday’s game against Colorado, allowing one goal on nine shots.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy made 33 saves on 35 shots in a loss to Detroit on Sunday, snapping a personal four-game winning streak. Vasilevskiy has allowed three goals or fewer in each of his last five starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Owen Tippett (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)

Lightning Lines

Lightning Scratches: Mikhail Sergachev (injury), Tanner Jeannot (injury), Erik Cernak (injury), Haydn Fleury (healthy), Philippe Myers (healthy), Austin Watson (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Olle Lycksell was called up on Monday and enters the lineup for Tuesday’s game. Nick Deslauriers likely comes out of the lineup, as the Flyers go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen once again.
  • Lightning: Erik Cernak skated at morning skate, but will not play and is day-to-day. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13.3% – 31st), Lightning (29.7% – 1st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.3% – 2nd), Lightning (81.3% – 12th)
  • Recent History vs. Lightning 
    • March 7, 2023 – Lightning 5, Flyers 2 (at TB)
    • Dec. 1, 2022 – Lightning 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • Oct. 15, 2022 – Flyers 3, Lightning 2 (at TB)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Lightning 
    • Sean Couturier: 28 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
    • Marc Staal: 52 GP, 5 G, 8 A, 13 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 32 GP, 1 G, 9 A, 10 P
    • Travis Konecny: 16 GP, 7 G, 3 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart: 9 GP, 1-7-1, 4.07 GAA, .874 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Joel Farabee plays in his 300th NHL game tonight.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
