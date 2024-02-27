Flyers vs. Lightning Preview: Feeling the Heat

The Flyers close out play on February on Tuesday night. The month has been mostly successful with a 5-3-1 record and maintaining third place in the Metropolitan Division, but two recent chances to really solidify their status as a playoff have gone by the wayside.
With the trade deadline looming, the Flyers have some interesting decisions to make in the wake of several injuries that have come at an unfortunate time. Their opponent on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning, have responded with back-to-back wins after three straight losses.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Scott Laughton has been on fire lately. He enters Tuesday’s game on a seven-game points streak, scoring four goals and adding six assists for 10 points. He had a pair of goals and an assist in Sunday’s loss to the Penguins.
Nikita Kucherov continues to pace the NHL’s point race, becoming the first player this season to cross the 100-point mark with a four-point game against the Devils on Sunday. The day before, he had three points against the Islanders. Since the All-Star break, Kucherov has six goals and 17 points in 10 games. Against the Flyers on Jan. 23, Kucherov had a hat trick and four points.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson took the loss to the Rangers on Saturday despite making 22 saves on 24 shots. Ersson allowed four goals on 19 shots to the Lightning on Jan. 23.
Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to get the start for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy made 32 saves on 34 shots in his last start on Saturday against the Islanders, snapping a personal three-game losing streak. He made 29 saves on 32 shots in a win over the Flyers on Jan. 23.
Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Cam Atkinson (healthy)
Lightning Scratches: Tanner Jeannot (injury), Haydn Fleury (injury), Austin Watson (healthy)