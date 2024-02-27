Flyers

Flyers vs. Lightning Preview: Feeling the Heat

The Flyers close out play on February on Tuesday night. The month has been mostly successful with a 5-3-1 record and maintaining third place in the Metropolitan Division, but two recent chances to really solidify their status as a playoff have gone by the wayside.

With the trade deadline looming, the Flyers have some interesting decisions to make in the wake of several injuries that have come at an unfortunate time. Their opponent on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning, have responded with back-to-back wins after three straight losses.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Tampa Bay Lightning GP G A P
Travis Konecny 57 27 27 54 Nikita Kucherov 59 38 64 102
Joel Farabee 59 17 26 43 Brayden Point 60 30 32 62
Owen Tippett 55 21 15 36 Victor Hedman 58 10 49 59
Sean Couturier 55 11 24 35 Brandon Hagel 60 22 36 58
Travis Sanheim 58 7 27 34 Steven Stamkos 57 23 27 50

Flyers Lightning Players to Watch

Scott Laughton has been on fire lately. He enters Tuesday’s game on a seven-game points streak, scoring four goals and adding six assists for 10 points. He had a pair of goals and an assist in Sunday’s loss to the Penguins.

Nikita Kucherov continues to pace the NHL’s point race, becoming the first player this season to cross the 100-point mark with a four-point game against the Devils on Sunday. The day before, he had three points against the Islanders. Since the All-Star break, Kucherov has six goals and 17 points in 10 games. Against the Flyers on Jan. 23, Kucherov had a hat trick and four points.

Flyers Lightning Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson took the loss to the Rangers on Saturday despite making 22 saves on 24 shots. Ersson allowed four goals on 19 shots to the Lightning on Jan. 23.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to get the start for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy made 32 saves on 34 shots in his last start on Saturday against the Islanders, snapping a personal three-game losing streak. He made 29 saves on 32 shots in a win over the Flyers on Jan. 23.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Cam Atkinson (healthy)

Lightning Lines

Lightning Scratches: Tanner Jeannot (injury), Haydn Fleury (injury), Austin Watson (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Travis Konecny remains out of the lineup. Jamie Drysdale is also out with an injury. There is no timetable for return for either, according to John Tortorella. Rasmus Ristolainen was placed on injured reserve. Bobby Brink was called up and is expected to enter the lineup. Cam Atkinson could be a healthy scratch.
  • Lightning: No changes are expected to the Tampa Bay lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13.2% – 32nd), Lightning (29.3% – 1st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.1% – 2nd), Lightning (80.4% – 13th)
  • Recent History vs. Lightning
    • Jan. 23, 2024 – Lightning 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Lightning 
    • Sean Couturier: 29 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
    • Marc Staal: 52 GP, 5 G, 8 A, 13 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 28 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 4.16 GAA, .790 SV%
    • Cal Petersen: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 5.12 GAA, .792 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Joel Farabee needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.
    • Morgan Frost needs four points to reach 100 for his career.
    • Sean Couturier needs five points to reach 500 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
