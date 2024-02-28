Flyers Postgame Report: 5-Goal 3rd Lifts Flyers Over Lightning

The Flyers had lost back-to-back games over the weekend and were entering Tuesday with a battered lineup, certainly not the recipe desired for facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. After scoring the first goal of the game early in the first, the power went out in the building.
By the time most of the power had been restored in the building, the Flyers delivered the power as well, scoring five goals in the third period to defeat the Lightning, 6-2, on Tuesday night.
It took just 2:22 for the Flyers to get on the board. Bobby Brink, who was just called up on Tuesday, wasted no time getting on the board with his eighth goal of the season off the rush.
Just over six minutes into the period, the power went out at Wells Fargo Center, resulting in a brief delay before the teams resumed playing in a partially-lit arena.
There was no scoring for the remainder of the first period. Shots through 20 minutes were 8-4 Flyers.
Early in the second, the Lightning were able to get the game tied. Nick Paul finished on a one-timer after a feed from Brandon Hagel to even things up at one.
Through two periods, shots were even, 16-16.
In the third, the Flyers turned things up to score three quick goals. Just 54 seconds into the period, Tyson Foerster made a nice move to the backhand and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy short side to make it 2-1 with his 14th of the season.
At 3:08, Travis Sanheim scored his eighth goal of the season off the rush to make it 3-1. At 6:55, Sean Walker fired a shot home off another rush for his sixth of the season to make it 4-1.
The Lightning pulled the goalie with over nine minutes to play. Finally, with 5:26 to play, Steven Stamkos scored on a rebound to cut the lead to two.
Vasilevskiy went to the bench again with just over five minutes to play and the Flyers wasted no time scoring. Noah Cates fired into the empty net for his third goal of the season.
Cam York added an empty-net goal from his own goal line with 2:19 remaining in the third.
Sam Ersson finished the game with 20 saves on 22 shots in the win. Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 27 shots in the loss.
Cates and Sanheim each had a goal and an assist. Morgan Frost had two assists.
The Flyers are back on the ice on Friday night to take on the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.