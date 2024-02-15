Flyers

Flyers vs. Maple Leafs Preview: Repeat the Streak

Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso
Flyers vs. Maple Leafs Preview: Repeat the Streak

The last month has featured an up-and-down stretch for the Flyers. They won five straight games from Jan. 10 to 18 and appeared to be flying high. They then lost the final five games before the All-Star break to bring some questions about the direction of the season into focus.

How have they followed that up? Only by winning four straight games out of the All-Star break.

After sweeping a three-game homestand, the Flyers now head on the road. On Thursday, they face an opponent for the first time this season. The Toronto Maple Leafs await, possessing plenty of star power.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Toronto Maple Leafs GP G A P
Travis Konecny 54 25 24 49 William Nylander 51 26 40 66
Joel Farabee 54 17 24 41 Auston Matthews 50 42 21 63
Sean Couturier 50 11 22 33 Mitch Marner 50 22 35 57
Owen Tippett 50 19 13 32 Morgan Rielly 50 7 36 43
Travis Sanheim 53 4 25 29 John Tavares 50 15 25 40

Flyers Maple Leafs Players to Watch

Travis Konecny has already played in Toronto this season, as the Flyers All-Star representative. He’s returned from the All-Star break with some solid performances as well, scoring three goals and four assists in the last four games.

Auston Matthews is on a tremendous scoring pace this season, with 42 goals on the season already. He has three in the last five games, along with three assists. Matthews has 13 goals since Jan. 3, a span of 16 games.

Flyers Maple Leafs Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 20 saves on 23 shots in his last start against Arizona on Monday. He is on a personal three-game winning streak since returning from the All-Star break.

Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for Toronto. Samsonov made 14 saves on 15 shots in a win over St. Louis on Tuesday. Since a personal five-game losing streak that ended on Jan. 21, Samsonov has won five of his last six starts, allowing two goals or fewer in four of the six.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Tyson Foerster (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy)

Maple Leafs Lines

Maple Leafs Scratches: Joseph Woll (injury), Calle Jarnkrok (injury), Connor Timmins (injury), Martin Jones (injury), Morgan Rielly (suspension), Ryan Reaves (healthy), Alex Steeves (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Tyson Foerster and Rasmus Ristolainen will each miss their second straight game. Foerster remains day-to-day, while a timeline for Ristolainen is unknown.
  • Maple Leafs: John Tavares, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander are all back in the lineup after missing practice on Wednesday with illness. Tavares and Marner both missed the last game due to the illness as well.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.6% – 31st), Maple Leafs (26.2% – 4th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.3% – 2nd), Maple Leafs (78.5% – 22nd)
  • Recent History vs. Maple Leafs
    • Jan. 8, 2023: Maple Leafs 6, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 22, 2022: Maple Leafs 4, Flyers 3 (at TOR)
    • Nov. 2, 2022: Maple Leafs 5, Flyers 2 (at TOR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Maple Leafs 
    • Marc Staal: 44 GP, 3 G, 15 A, 18 P
    • Travis Konecny: 18 GP, 5 G, 12 A, 17 P
    • Sean Couturier: 27 GP, 4 G, 11 A, 15 P
    • Cal Petersen: 2 GP, 1-0-0, 1.89 GAA, .932 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Joel Farabee needs four assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
