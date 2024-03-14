Flyers

Flyers vs. Maple Leafs Preview: The Next Level

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Maple Leafs Preview: The Next Level

The current 10-game stretch for the Flyers is certainly a gauntlet of tough opponents, but Tuesday’s game appeared to be a brief escape from that. The San Jose Sharks are the lone non-playoff team the Flyers would face in this 10-game stretch. Despite that, the Flyers had to overcome a sloppy game to come away with the important two points they needed.

Now the real gauntlet begins. Seven straight games against playoff opponents, a stretch certain to define their playoff status. First up is the first of two meetings with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Toronto Maple Leafs GP G A P
Travis Konecny 60 27 29 56 William Nylander 64 34 50 84
Joel Farabee 66 19 27 46 Auston Matthews 63 54 26 80
Owen Tippett 62 23 16 39 Mitch Marner 62 25 51 76
Travis Sanheim 65 8 30 38 John Tavares 62 20 26 46
Sean Couturier 62 11 24 35 Morgan Rielly 59 7 39 46

Flyers Maple Leafs Players to Watch

Travis Konecny‘s presence in the lineup has certainly helped bring more skill to the lineup again. After being held without a point in the first two games since his return from injury, he had two assists in Tuesday’s win over San Jose. Konecny also has 19 points in 19 career games against Toronto, including a goal and an assist on Feb. 15.

Auston Matthews remains on a near 70-goal pace for the season, but has cooled off lately with just two goals in the last eight games after scoring 10 in a five-game span before that. That 10-goal outburst included a hat trick against the Flyers on Feb. 15.

Flyers Maple Leafs Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson rebounded from an early exit last Saturday to make 27 saves on 29 shots in Tuesday’s win over San Jose. Ersson made 24 saves on 28 shots in an overtime loss to Toronto on Feb. 15.

Ilya Samsonov gets the start for the Leafs. Samsonov made 29 saves on 31 shots in a win over Montreal last Saturday. Samsonov has won nine of his last 10 starts, including on Feb. 15 against the Flyers, making 29 saves on 32 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy)

Maple Leafs Lines

Maple Leafs Scratches: Mitch Marner (injury), Mark Giordano (injury), Conor Timmins (illness), Noah Gregor (healthy), Nick Robertson (healthy), Simon Benoit (healthy), Martin Jones (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.
  • Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner remains out with an injury, missing his second straight game. No other changes are expected to the Toronto lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.9% – 32nd), Maple Leafs (27.2% – 2nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (84.8% – 3rd), Maple Leafs (77.4% – 22nd)
  • Recent History vs. Maple Leafs
    • Feb. 15, 2024 – Maple Leafs 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at TOR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Maple Leafs 
    • Travis Konecny: 19 GP, 6 G, 13 A, 19 P
    • Marc Staal: 45 GP, 3 G, 15 A, 18 P
    • Sean Couturier: 28 GP, 4 G, 11 A, 15 P
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 0-0-1, 3.94 GAA, .857 SV%
    • Felix Sandstrom: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 5.00 GAA, .886 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Ryan Poehling plays in his 200th NHL game tonight.
    • Joel Farabee needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • Sean Couturier needs five points to reach 500 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: ESPN+/Hulu
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Slow Start Dooms Flyers in Loss to Leafs

Flyers Postgame Report: Slow Start Dooms Flyers in Loss to Leafs

Author image Kevin Durso  •  18min
Uncategorized
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Bounce Back, Hold Off Sharks
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Bounce Back, Hold Off Sharks
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 12 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Next Coach Up
Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Next Coach Up
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 12 2024
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #210 – Be A Goldfish
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #210 – Be A Goldfish
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 12 2024
Flyers
Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella Suspended 2 Games
Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella Suspended 2 Games
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 10 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Tortorella Tossed as Lightning Light Up Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Tortorella Tossed as Lightning Light Up Flyers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 9 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Lightning Preview: Striking Twice?
Flyers vs. Lightning Preview: Striking Twice?
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 9 2024
Go to top button