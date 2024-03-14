Flyers vs. Maple Leafs Preview: The Next Level

The current 10-game stretch for the Flyers is certainly a gauntlet of tough opponents, but Tuesday’s game appeared to be a brief escape from that. The San Jose Sharks are the lone non-playoff team the Flyers would face in this 10-game stretch. Despite that, the Flyers had to overcome a sloppy game to come away with the important two points they needed.
Now the real gauntlet begins. Seven straight games against playoff opponents, a stretch certain to define their playoff status. First up is the first of two meetings with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Game time is at 7:30 p.m.
Travis Konecny‘s presence in the lineup has certainly helped bring more skill to the lineup again. After being held without a point in the first two games since his return from injury, he had two assists in Tuesday’s win over San Jose. Konecny also has 19 points in 19 career games against Toronto, including a goal and an assist on Feb. 15.
Auston Matthews remains on a near 70-goal pace for the season, but has cooled off lately with just two goals in the last eight games after scoring 10 in a five-game span before that. That 10-goal outburst included a hat trick against the Flyers on Feb. 15.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson rebounded from an early exit last Saturday to make 27 saves on 29 shots in Tuesday’s win over San Jose. Ersson made 24 saves on 28 shots in an overtime loss to Toronto on Feb. 15.
Ilya Samsonov gets the start for the Leafs. Samsonov made 29 saves on 31 shots in a win over Montreal last Saturday. Samsonov has won nine of his last 10 starts, including on Feb. 15 against the Flyers, making 29 saves on 32 shots.
Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy)
Maple Leafs Scratches: Mitch Marner (injury), Mark Giordano (injury), Conor Timmins (illness), Noah Gregor (healthy), Nick Robertson (healthy), Simon Benoit (healthy), Martin Jones (healthy)