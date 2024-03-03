Flyers Trade Deadline: Stay or Go?

Time is running out for Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Briere as the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching. It is officially less than one week away, and there are still several questions left to be answered.
The Flyers are currently sitting in a playoff spot, but depending on how the team performs, Briere might need to make some decisions sooner rather than later regarding the deadline. Despite holding third place in the Metropolitan division, Philadelphia should ideally stay on the route of being sellers.
Listed below is what may happen to some of the more notable names who could draw some attention leading up to the NHL trade deadline, which is 3 p.m. on Friday.
For the right price, Laughton could certainly be traded. It’s been rumored that he could be on the move dating back to the 2021 NHL trade deadline, as it came down to the wire. Laughton was either going to be dealt or extended. It ended up being the latter, as the Flyers extended Laughton to a five-year deal with a $3 million AAV, that still has two more years after this season.
The “Swiss Army knife” type player is a very attractive piece to add if you’re an NHL GM. The 29-year-old brings great penalty killing, offense, leadership, and tenacity to Philadelphia’s lineup, something that teams sorely need for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Prediction: Laughton will remain a Flyer for now, as there won’t be any team that’ll offer a first-round pick for him, and perhaps trade talks get revisited in the offseason.
Walker has been one of the hottest names in the trade rumor mill for over a month now, has been climbing the trade bait board even faster now with Chris Tanev going to the Dallas Stars. Walker, still only 29, is having a surprising career year with 22 points and a plus-8 rating in 62 games played.
The Flyers would certainly like to keep a player like Walker, however recent reports suggest his camp could be overpricing Walker out of Philadelphia. It was also rumored that the term isn’t the issue, it’s more so the money itself. There have also been reports that the two sides have discussed a contract extension recently, but nothing is imminent.
Prediction: Sign and trade. The Flyers sign Walker to a five-year $4.8 million AAV extension, but then trade him to a team in the Western Conference competing for the Stanley Cup. It depends on what Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland is willing to part with, but seeing what kind of trades he has made over the years, it would not be surprising if he throws a decent package together that Briere can’t refuse. Philadelphia receives a 2024 first-round pick and Ryan McLeod, Edmonton receives Walker
Seeler is a heart-and-soul type player who the Flyers organization loves, however he is another player whose camp is driving a hard bargain. More known for his defensive ability and shot blocking, Seeler has put together another strong season for the Orange and Black.
Teams would love to have a guy like Seeler for the playoffs, but strictly as a rental. Briere will do his best to pry a mid-round pick for the 30-year-old veteran, and thanks to his recent play it is certainly possible. What team wouldn’t want a player who blocks shots, lays his body on the line every night giving it 100 percent, and has been averaging nearly 17 minutes of ice time per game?
Prediction: Unless he is packaged with Walker or Laughton to maximize the return, the defenseman from Minnesota will stay for a few more weeks until he ultimately leaves in free agency due to a large contract offer of 3+ years for $4 million AAV.
Unless the Flyers miraculously get an offer such as a fourth-round pick, Staal is here to stay to fill in the gaps for injured players, playing minimal ice time, and being a good veteran presence for younger players to learn from in Philadelphia. He has not been rumored to be dealt, but teams like to stock up on playoff veterans in case of injury, and for those who bring valuable experience come playoff time.
Prediction: Staal will remain in Philadelphia and either hit free agency or retire at the age of 37 following the season.
It can certainly be an exciting time for Briere, who is entering his first trade deadline as a GM, and the rest of the organization. Nonetheless, it will be an interesting day to see if he can pull off some magic with players rumored to be on the market.