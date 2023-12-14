Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Focal Points

The Flyers‘ four-game winning streak may have been snapped in Nashville on Tuesday, but as the team returns home, they have a six-game points streak with a 4-0-2 record in that time. Any points are important in the crowded Metropolitan Division.
After a three-game break from an extended stretch of games against divisional opponents, the Flyers are back on home ice and going back against a Metropolitan Division foe hot on their heels. The Washington Capitals come into Thursday’s game with wins in the last two games after a three-game losing streak, and sit just two points behind the Flyers in the standings.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Sean Couturier is already known for his steady defensive play, but the offense has started to pick up with consistency as well. Couturier has two goals and five assists on a six-game points streak entering Thursday’s game.
Dylan Strome leads the Capitals in goals with 11, adding three more over the last three games. Strome recently had a six-game goalless drought and four-game pointless streak, and appears to be coming out of that and entering another hot streak.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart continued his personal three-game winning streak on Saturday by making 36 saves on 38 shots in a win over the Avalanche. Hart has allowed four goals and has a .958 save percentage in his last three starts.
Charlie Lindgren is expected to start for the Capitals. Lindgren picked up a shutout in his last start against the Rangers on Saturday, making 31 saves. Despite an outstanding 2.34 GAA on the season, Lindgren had allowed three goals or more four of his previous five starts prior to the shutout win.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)
Capitals Scratches: Max Pacioretty (injury), Sonny Milano (injury), Lucas Johansen (healthy), Alexander Alexeyev (healthy), Matthew Phillips (healthy)