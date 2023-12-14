Flyers

Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Focal Points

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Focal Points

The Flyers‘ four-game winning streak may have been snapped in Nashville on Tuesday, but as the team returns home, they have a six-game points streak with a 4-0-2 record in that time. Any points are important in the crowded Metropolitan Division.

After a three-game break from an extended stretch of games against divisional opponents, the Flyers are back on home ice and going back against a Metropolitan Division foe hot on their heels. The Washington Capitals come into Thursday’s game with wins in the last two games after a three-game losing streak, and sit just two points behind the Flyers in the standings.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P
Travis Konecny 28 16 8 24 Alex Ovechkin 25 5 11 16
Sean Couturier 26 7 14 21 Tom Wilson 25 9 6 15
Travis Sanheim 28 4 17 21 John Carlson 25 1 14 15
Joel Farabee 28 10 8 18 Dylan Strome 25 11 3 14
Owen Tippett 28 9 8 17 Connor McMichael 25 5 7 12

Flyers Capitals Players to Watch

Sean Couturier is already known for his steady defensive play, but the offense has started to pick up with consistency as well. Couturier has two goals and five assists on a six-game points streak entering Thursday’s game.

Dylan Strome leads the Capitals in goals with 11, adding three more over the last three games. Strome recently had a six-game goalless drought and four-game pointless streak, and appears to be coming out of that and entering another hot streak.

Flyers Capitals Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart continued his personal three-game winning streak on Saturday by making 36 saves on 38 shots in a win over the Avalanche. Hart has allowed four goals and has a .958 save percentage in his last three starts.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to start for the Capitals. Lindgren picked up a shutout in his last start against the Rangers on Saturday, making 31 saves. Despite an outstanding 2.34 GAA on the season, Lindgren had allowed three goals or more four of his previous five starts prior to the shutout win.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)

Capitals Lines

Capitals Scratches: Max Pacioretty (injury), Sonny Milano (injury), Lucas Johansen (healthy), Alexander Alexeyev (healthy), Matthew Phillips (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. Any changes to the Flyers lineup will be known closer to game time.
  • Capitals: Sonny Milano was placed on IR on Thursday morning with an undisclosed injury. Joe Snively was called up and will slot into the lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (11.5% – 27th), Capitals (8.2% – 32nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.7% – 4th), Capitals (79.7% – 19th)
  • Recent History vs. Capitals
    • Jan. 14, 2023 – Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (at WSH)
    • Jan. 11, 2023 – Flyers 5, Capitals 3 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 7, 2022 – Capitals 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 23, 2022 – Capitals 3, Flyers 2 (F/OT) (at WSH)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
    • Sean Couturier: 42 GP, 13 G, 19 A, 32 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 31 GP, 13 G, 9 A, 22 P
    • Scott Laughton: 32 GP, 13 G, 4 A, 17 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 30 GP, 1 G, 14 A, 15 P
    • Carter Hart: 11 GP, 5-5-1, 2.64 GAA, .914 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Carter Hart needs one win to reach 94 for his career and move into sole possession of fourth all-time in Flyers history.
    • Travis Konecny needs one assist to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Predators End Flyers Win Streak in OT

Flyers Postgame Report: Predators End Flyers Win Streak in OT

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 12 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Predators Preview: Southern Comfort
Flyers vs. Predators Preview: Southern Comfort
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 12 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #200 – Building Something
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #200 – Building Something
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 10 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny, Flyers Win 4th Straight Over Avalanche
Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny, Flyers Win 4th Straight Over Avalanche
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 10 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: Climbing the Mountain
Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: Climbing the Mountain
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 9 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny Strikes Twice in Win Over Coyotes
Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny Strikes Twice in Win Over Coyotes
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 7 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Coyotes Preview: Desert Dogs
Flyers vs. Coyotes Preview: Desert Dogs
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Dec 7 2023
Go to top button