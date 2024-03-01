Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: March to the Playoffs?

The calendar has officially flipped to March. Just a week remains until the NHL trade deadline, and 22 games remain in the Flyers regular season. They still hold the third spot in the Metropolitan Division.
They find themselves in a familiar position on Friday night. Much like when the Flyers faced the Devils in the Stadium Series or last Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, they will face a divisional foe on their heels in the playoff race with a critical two points on the line. The Washington Capitals have moved back to within six points of the Flyers and still have two games in hand, presenting another potential swing for the Flyers.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Tyson Foerster has been on fire since his return from injury. The young Flyers forward has scored in all three games since his return, picking up four goals in that time and five points.
Following the All-Star break, Alex Ovechkin started to find his scoring touch again. He scored a goal in six straight games from Jan. 27 to Feb. 13. Since then, he’s cooled off a bit, with only two goals in the last six games and two points in the last four games.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 20 saves on 22 shots in a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. He allowed three goals on 30 shots in a win over the Capitals on Dec. 14.
Charlie Lindgren gets the start for the Capitals. Lindgren took the loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, allowing eight goals on 31 shots. He has allowed three goals or more in eight of his last 10 starts. Lindgren made 29 saves on 32 shots in a loss to the Flyers on Dec. 14.
Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Ronnie Attard (healthy)
Capitals Scratches: T.J. Oshie (injury), Martin Fehervary (injury), Nic Dowd (injury), Pierrick Dube (healthy), Ian Miroshnichenko (healthy), Ethan Bear (healthy)