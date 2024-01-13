Flyers

Flyers vs. Jets Preview: Flying High

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Jets Preview: Flying High

It was looking like a bleak start to the road trip for the Flyers on Friday night, before a quick two-goal rally set the stage for another overtime win. That’s become a trend for the Flyers, who have shown lately that they are willing to go the distance to secure two points.

Over the last 26 games, 13 have gone beyond regulation. The Flyers have a 8-5 record in those games.

Another reason of significance for the comeback win on Friday was the team’s next opponent on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets have soared to the top of the NHL standings with a 14-game points streak. They having won eight straight games and 12 of those 14 games.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Winnipeg Jets GP G A P
Travis Konecny 42 21 18 39 Mark Scheifele 41 14 27 41
Joel Farabee 42 14 18 32 Nikolaj Ehlers 41 15 18 33
Sean Couturier 40 10 19 29 Josh Morrissey 41 7 25 32
Owen Tippett 42 15 11 26 Cole Perfetti 41 14 15 29
Travis Sanheim 41 4 21 25 Kyle Connor 26 17 11 28

Flyers Jets Players to Watch

Travis Konecny has gone three games without a goal, but continues to pile up points with three assists in the last two games. He has points in nine of the last 10 games dating back to Dec. 22.

Nikolaj Ehlers has played a key role in the Jets winning streak. He has points in six straight games, including goals in four of the last six.

Flyers Jets Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson made 17 saves on 19 shots in a shootout win over Montreal on Wednesday. After a stretch of eight wins in 10 starts, Ersson has lost three of his last five.

Connor Hellebuyck gets the start for the Jets. Hellebuyck has been excellent all season, ranking in the top five in both goals against average and save percentage. He enters Saturday on a personal five-game winning streak and has not suffered a regulation loss since Nov. 30. His last start on Tuesday was a 29-save shutout against Columbus.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Sean Couturier (injury), Jamie Drysdale (illness)

Jets Lines

Jets Scratches: Kyle Connor (injury), Mark Scheifele (injury), David Gustafsson (injury), Ville Heinola (injury), Declan Chisholm (healthy), Logan Stanley (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Sean Couturier will miss the game with a lower-body injury. Jamie Drysdale is out with an illness. Bobby Brink and Marc Staal draw back into the lineup.
  • Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers will be a game-time decision after leaving practice on Friday. Mark Scheifele will miss Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury. Rasmus Kupari returns to the lineup after missing 26 games. Kyle Connor is nearing a return and took part in the morning skate in a full-contact jersey.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (11.9% – 32nd), Jets (17.5% – 23rd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.5% – 2nd), Jets (76.3% – 26th)
  • Recent History vs. Jets
    • Jan. 28, 2023 – Flyers 4, Jets 0 (at WPG)
    • Jan. 22, 2023 – Jets 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Jets
    • Cam Atkinson: 14 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
    • Sean Couturier: 19 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 15 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 P
    • Carter Hart: 5 GP, 4-0-0, 1.15 GAA, .964 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Garnet Hathaway plays in his 500th NHL game on Saturday. He becomes the third Florida-born skater in NHL history reach the milestone.
    • Sean Couturier needs one assist to reach 300 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Farabee Nets OT Winner Over Wild

Flyers Postgame Report: Farabee Nets OT Winner Over Wild

Author image Kevin Durso  •  19h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Wild Preview: On the Road Again
Flyers vs. Wild Preview: On the Road Again
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 12 2024
Flyers
Flyers: In Aftermath of Gauthier Trade, Center Prospect Depth is Thin
Flyers: In Aftermath of Gauthier Trade, Center Prospect Depth is Thin
Author image Jeff Quake  •  Jan 12 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Seals Deal for Flyers in Shootout
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Seals Deal for Flyers in Shootout
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 10 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Making the Cut
Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Making the Cut
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 10 2024
Flyers
Flyers: Breaking Down the Cutter Gauthier Trade and a Wild Monday Night
Flyers: Breaking Down the Cutter Gauthier Trade and a Wild Monday Night
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 9 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Penguins Speed Past Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Penguins Speed Past Flyers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 8 2024
Go to top button