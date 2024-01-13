Flyers vs. Jets Preview: Flying High

It was looking like a bleak start to the road trip for the Flyers on Friday night, before a quick two-goal rally set the stage for another overtime win. That’s become a trend for the Flyers, who have shown lately that they are willing to go the distance to secure two points.
Over the last 26 games, 13 have gone beyond regulation. The Flyers have a 8-5 record in those games.
Another reason of significance for the comeback win on Friday was the team’s next opponent on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets have soared to the top of the NHL standings with a 14-game points streak. They having won eight straight games and 12 of those 14 games.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Travis Konecny has gone three games without a goal, but continues to pile up points with three assists in the last two games. He has points in nine of the last 10 games dating back to Dec. 22.
Nikolaj Ehlers has played a key role in the Jets winning streak. He has points in six straight games, including goals in four of the last six.
Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson made 17 saves on 19 shots in a shootout win over Montreal on Wednesday. After a stretch of eight wins in 10 starts, Ersson has lost three of his last five.
Connor Hellebuyck gets the start for the Jets. Hellebuyck has been excellent all season, ranking in the top five in both goals against average and save percentage. He enters Saturday on a personal five-game winning streak and has not suffered a regulation loss since Nov. 30. His last start on Tuesday was a 29-save shutout against Columbus.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Sean Couturier (injury), Jamie Drysdale (illness)
Jets Scratches: Kyle Connor (injury), Mark Scheifele (injury), David Gustafsson (injury), Ville Heinola (injury), Declan Chisholm (healthy), Logan Stanley (healthy)