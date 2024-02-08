Flyers vs. Jets Preview: Ready for Takeoff

Back from the All-Star break, the Flyers gutted out a gritty win, holding off the Florida Panthers with a strong defensive effort in the final 40 minutes. It very much resembled the team’s game against their next opponent from just under a month ago, and set the tone for how the final 31 games of the season will be in terms of added intensity.
The Flyers return home from the win in Florida for three straight games at Wells Fargo Center, starting on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Travis Konecny returned from the All-Star Game and immediately got back to what made him an All-Star with his 23rd goal of the season. The Flyers could use Konecny to go on a hot streak, and it the break may have been just what could jumpstart him.
Kyle Conner was not in the lineup the first time the Flyers faced Winnipeg, and that could have contributed to the shutout that they were able to complete in that game. Despite playing in just 32 games, Connor leads the team with 18 goals. Since the game against the Flyers on Jan. 13, the Jets have just nine goals in the last seven games.
Sam Ersson starts for the Flyers. Ersson made 20 saves on 21 shots in the win over Florida on Tuesday, snapping a personal four-game losing streak. He also made 35 saves in a shutout win over the Jets on Jan. 13.
Laurent Brossoit gets the start for the Jets. Brossoit suffered an overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in his last start, allowing one goal on 30 shots. That snapped a personal four-game winning streak for Brossoit. This will be his first start post-All-Star break and just his fourth since Dec. 31.
Flyers Scratches: Olle Lycksell (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)
Jets Scratches: David Gustafsson (injury), Brenden Dillon (suspension), Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (healthy), Dominic Toninato (healthy), Rasmus Kupari (healthy)