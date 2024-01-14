Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson, Atkinson Snap Jets Streak

If the odds weren’t stacked against the Flyers enough entering Saturday’s game against the red-hot Winnipeg Jets, things only got worse when it was announced that Sean Couturier would miss the game with a lower-body injury and the newest Flyer, Jamie Drysdale, would be out with illness. Sam Ersson had other ideas.
The Flyers netminder was outstanding once again, stopping all 35 shots in a shutout win, as the Flyers defeated the Jets, 2-0, behind a pair of goals from Cam Atkinson.
Both teams traded chances in the opening minutes of the first period, but it was ultimately the Flyers who emerged with the game’s first goal at 14:47.
Atkinson snapped a 26-game goalless drought, scoring his ninth goal of the season to make it 1-0.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 15-11 Flyers.
Early in the second, a power play allowed the Flyers a chance to extend the lead. They did with Atkinson scoring again on a rebound at 2:52 to make it 2-0.
The Flyers continued to apply pressure through the first half of the second period. The Jets started to push back later in the period, but Ersson helped maintain the lead.
Through two periods, the Flyers had a 31-22 lead in shots.
Ersson helped the Flyers get through the third period as well, stopping all 13 shots from the Jets to complete the shutout.
Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves on 36 shots in the loss.
The Flyers close out the road trip on Monday night against the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m.