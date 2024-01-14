Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson, Atkinson Snap Jets Streak

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson, Atkinson Snap Jets Streak James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

If the odds weren’t stacked against the Flyers enough entering Saturday’s game against the red-hot Winnipeg Jets, things only got worse when it was announced that Sean Couturier would miss the game with a lower-body injury and the newest Flyer, Jamie Drysdale, would be out with illness. Sam Ersson had other ideas.

The Flyers netminder was outstanding once again, stopping all 35 shots in a shutout win, as the Flyers defeated the Jets, 2-0, behind a pair of goals from Cam Atkinson.

Both teams traded chances in the opening minutes of the first period, but it was ultimately the Flyers who emerged with the game’s first goal at 14:47.

Atkinson snapped a 26-game goalless drought, scoring his ninth goal of the season to make it 1-0.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 15-11 Flyers.

Early in the second, a power play allowed the Flyers a chance to extend the lead. They did with Atkinson scoring again on a rebound at 2:52 to make it 2-0.

The Flyers continued to apply pressure through the first half of the second period. The Jets started to push back later in the period, but Ersson helped maintain the lead.

Through two periods, the Flyers had a 31-22 lead in shots.

Ersson helped the Flyers get through the third period as well, stopping all 13 shots from the Jets to complete the shutout.

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves on 36 shots in the loss.

The Flyers close out the road trip on Monday night against the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Flyers 1 1 0 2
Jets 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • PHI Cam Atkinson (9) (Joel Farabee, Ryan Poehling) 14:47

2nd Period

  • PHI Atkinson (10) PP (Morgan Frost, Cam York) 2:52

3rd Period

  • No Scoring

Game Statistics

Flyers Jets
Shots 36 35
Power Play 1/2 0/3
Hits 16 27
Faceoff % 53% 47%
Giveaways 10 7
Takeaways 4 3
Blocked Shots 22 11
Penalty Minutes 6 4
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers vs. Jets Preview: Flying High

Flyers vs. Jets Preview: Flying High

Author image Kevin Durso  •  4h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Farabee Nets OT Winner Over Wild
Flyers Postgame Report: Farabee Nets OT Winner Over Wild
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 12 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Wild Preview: On the Road Again
Flyers vs. Wild Preview: On the Road Again
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 12 2024
Flyers
Flyers: In Aftermath of Gauthier Trade, Center Prospect Depth is Thin
Flyers: In Aftermath of Gauthier Trade, Center Prospect Depth is Thin
Author image Jeff Quake  •  Jan 12 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Seals Deal for Flyers in Shootout
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Seals Deal for Flyers in Shootout
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 10 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Making the Cut
Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Making the Cut
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 10 2024
Flyers
Flyers: Breaking Down the Cutter Gauthier Trade and a Wild Monday Night
Flyers: Breaking Down the Cutter Gauthier Trade and a Wild Monday Night
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 9 2024
Go to top button