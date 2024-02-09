Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny Paces 3-Goal 1st in Flyers Win

In many games this season for the Flyers, Travis Konecny has been the energy behind the team. Konecny’s first period on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets was especially eventful.
Konecny had a fight, goal, and assist for a Gordie Howe hat trick in just 4:08 of playing time in the opening 20 minutes, helping lead the Flyers to a 4-1 win over the Jets at Wells Fargo Center.
The Flyers came out with early jump and turned it into an early lead. At 3:37, they scored off the rush again as Ryan Poehling set up Tyson Foerster for his 10th goal of the season.
Konecny started an eventful first period by dropping the gloves with Neal Pionk at 6:03. Once he was back on the ice, the All-Star continued his production.
Konecny scored his 24th goal of the season at 14:03, with his shot deflecting off Pionk and beating Laurent Brossoit to make it 2-0. Just 4:03 later, Konecny got the secondary assist and completed the Gordie Howe hat trick as Morgan Frost finished off his eighth goal of the season on a rebound to make it 3-0.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 13-5 Flyers.
The Flyers added to the lead just 2:29 into the second. Just seven seconds into a penalty kill, Poehling led a rush and fired a shot through a screen to beat Brossoit for his sixth goal of the season and the team’s 11th shorthanded goal of the season.
The Jets out-shot the Flyers, 15-3, in the second period, but the Flyers maintained the 4-0 lead.
The Jets continued to put shots on goal throughout the third. Finally, with 5:12 remaining in the third, Winnipeg solved Sam Ersson for the first time.
Kyle Connor made a maneuver around Ersson and tucked home the chance to break up the shutout bid.
Ersson finished with 28 saves on 29 shots in the win. Brossoit stopped 17 of 21 shots in the loss.
Konecny, Poehling, and Frost each had a goal and an assist for the Flyers.
The Flyers get back on the ice on Saturday night to take on the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m.