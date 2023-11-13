Flyers

Flyers News: Former Goaltender Roman Chechmanek Dies at 52

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Flyers News: Former Goaltender Roman Chechmanek Dies at 52 Dave Sandford / Getty Images

 

Former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Roman Chechmanek has passed away, the team announced on Sunday afternoon. No cause of death was announced. He was just 52-years-old. 

Chechmanek was drafted by the Flyers in the 6th round, 171st overall, in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft. He was 29-years-old at the time he was drafted and had played seven seasons in his native Czech Republic thus allowing him to start quickly for the Flyers. He debuted on October 17, 2000, and played 59-games for the Flyers during the 2000-01 season. An All-Star selection, Chechmanek racked up a 35-15-6 record with a 2.01 GAA and a .921 save percentage. He also finished second in voting for the Vezina Trophy to some guy named Dominik Hasek. 

Chechmanek played two more seasons for the Flyers 2001-02 and 2002-03 before being shipped off to Los Angeles for a 2nd round draft pick. The knock on Cechmanek was his apparent inability to come through during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Never mind the Flyers complete offensive breakdowns during the Cup runs from 2000-03.  Chechmanek’s career postseason record was 9-14 with a 2.33 GAA and a .909 save percentage. 

He returned to the Czech Republic following the 2004-05 NHL lockout and never returned to North America to play professionally again. In addition to playing in the Czech Extraliga, Chechmanek continued to play for the Czech national team in IIHF competitions. He retired from hockey following the 2008-09 season with HC Ocelari.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Frost, Petersen Lift Flyers Past Kings

Flyers Postgame Report: Frost, Petersen Lift Flyers Past Kings

Author image Kevin Durso  •  22h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Kings Preview: Revenge Tour
Flyers vs. Kings Preview: Revenge Tour
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 11 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Respond with Win Over Ducks
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Respond with Win Over Ducks
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 11 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Ducks Preview: Show Some Offense
Flyers vs. Ducks Preview: Show Some Offense
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 10 2023
Flyers
Flyers: Frost Lineup Saga Clouds Rebuild Commitment
Flyers: Frost Lineup Saga Clouds Rebuild Commitment
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 8 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Sharks Snap 11-Game Winless Streak
Flyers Postgame Report: Sharks Snap 11-Game Winless Streak
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 8 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Bottom Feeders
Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Bottom Feeders
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 7 2023
Go to top button