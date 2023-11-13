Flyers News: Former Goaltender Roman Chechmanek Dies at 52

Former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Roman Chechmanek has passed away, the team announced on Sunday afternoon. No cause of death was announced. He was just 52-years-old.
The Philadelphia Flyers are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former goaltender Roman Cechmanek. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/GZio4HdjE7
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 12, 2023
Chechmanek was drafted by the Flyers in the 6th round, 171st overall, in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft. He was 29-years-old at the time he was drafted and had played seven seasons in his native Czech Republic thus allowing him to start quickly for the Flyers. He debuted on October 17, 2000, and played 59-games for the Flyers during the 2000-01 season. An All-Star selection, Chechmanek racked up a 35-15-6 record with a 2.01 GAA and a .921 save percentage. He also finished second in voting for the Vezina Trophy to some guy named Dominik Hasek.
Sad news: memorable #NHL goaltender Roman Cechmanek dead at 52.
Drafted at age 29. Next season 2000-01: Vezina runner-up to Dominik Hasek, All-Star and 4th in Hart voting.
25 shutouts in 4 seasons! (Consider: Vasilevskiy has 32 in 9.)
And he loved to stop pucks with his head. https://t.co/qZoz76ZBa6
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 12, 2023
Chechmanek played two more seasons for the Flyers 2001-02 and 2002-03 before being shipped off to Los Angeles for a 2nd round draft pick. The knock on Cechmanek was his apparent inability to come through during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Never mind the Flyers complete offensive breakdowns during the Cup runs from 2000-03. Chechmanek’s career postseason record was 9-14 with a 2.33 GAA and a .909 save percentage.
He returned to the Czech Republic following the 2004-05 NHL lockout and never returned to North America to play professionally again. In addition to playing in the Czech Extraliga, Chechmanek continued to play for the Czech national team in IIHF competitions. He retired from hockey following the 2008-09 season with HC Ocelari.