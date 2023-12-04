YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #199 – “We’ve Got Balls”

After another week of Flyers hockey, the YWT Podcast is back to break it all down.
First, there was an injury of note this week as Noah Cates will be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks with a broken foot. How will the Flyers handle the absence of Cates moving forward?
Then, the guys break down the three results this week – a 4-1 loss to Carolina, a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey, and Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh. John Tortorella was straight-forward about how his team won Saturday’s game. How does that embody what the Flyers have been all season?
Finally, the guys look ahead to the week that includes a rematch with the Penguins and two road games against Arizona and Colorado.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
