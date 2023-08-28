Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #189 – Summer Battles

Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

The guys are back for a new episode of the YWT Podcast. They take a look at the IIHF ruling on Ivan Fedotov‘s contract and the aftermath to this point. They also discuss the entry-level deal for Oliver Bonk and discuss the Flyers prospect pool.

They also look at a big story around the NHL: a new contract extension for Auston Matthews, making him the highest AAV in the league.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
