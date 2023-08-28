YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #189 – Summer Battles

The guys are back for a new episode of the YWT Podcast. They take a look at the IIHF ruling on Ivan Fedotov‘s contract and the aftermath to this point. They also discuss the entry-level deal for Oliver Bonk and discuss the Flyers prospect pool.
They also look at a big story around the NHL: a new contract extension for Auston Matthews, making him the highest AAV in the league.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
