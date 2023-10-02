YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #192 – Play The Kids

The preseason is underway with four games in the books for the Flyers. The guys take a closer look at the results from within those games, look at the latest roster cuts, and analyze the competitions that are ongoing at camp.
They also discuss the fine line between playing young players and veterans and how the team should approach this in the 2023-24 season.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
