YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #192 – Play The Kids

Kevin Durso
The preseason is underway with four games in the books for the Flyers. The guys take a closer look at the results from within those games, look at the latest roster cuts, and analyze the competitions that are ongoing at camp.

They also discuss the fine line between playing young players and veterans and how the team should approach this in the 2023-24 season.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlaySpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast.
