YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #193 – 2023-24 NHL Season Preview

Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

The guys are back with a new episode of the YWT Podcast and a new NHL season is upon us. The 2023-24 season gets underway on Tuesday for the NHL and Thursday night for the Flyers.

The guys offer their thoughts on the Flyers final two preseason games and look at what appears to be the final roster for the Flyers as they start to prepare for the season opener.

They also discuss the rest of the league and make predictions for which teams will make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
