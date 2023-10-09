YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #193 – 2023-24 NHL Season Preview

The guys are back with a new episode of the YWT Podcast and a new NHL season is upon us. The 2023-24 season gets underway on Tuesday for the NHL and Thursday night for the Flyers.
The guys offer their thoughts on the Flyers final two preseason games and look at what appears to be the final roster for the Flyers as they start to prepare for the season opener.
They also discuss the rest of the league and make predictions for which teams will make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.
You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.
As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.