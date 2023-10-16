Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #194 – The Extremes

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #194 – The Extremes

The Flyers have opened up the 2023-24 season and had very mixed results. On Thursday, they delivered a strong effort in the opening game, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets. On Saturday, they were overpowered by the Ottawa Senators.

The guys break down the two games and their stark differences. They also look ahead to the challenges on the schedule in October, discuss the time change for the home opener on Tuesday, and take a quick look around the league.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
