YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #195 – Tricks And Treats

Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #195 – Tricks And Treats

A new episode of the YWT Podcast is here after a week off. The Flyers are nearly through the month of October and have a 4-3-1 record through eight games. The guys break down the action in October and discuss the team’s next few games to come this week.

The guys also discuss some of the lineup and roster decisions of the past few weeks. Morgan Frost has been a healthy scratch for six straight games. Egor Zamula and Emil Andrae regularly swapped places in the lineup. For the first two games of the season, so did Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink. What is the reasoning behind some of these decisions?

The guys also look at the injury to Rasmus Ristolainen, that has now kept him out of the lineup for the first eight games of the season. What’s the latest? The recent setback and lack of a timetable for return are leading to flashbacks.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlaySpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
