Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #196 – Setting A Standard

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
The guys are back after a week off to discuss a variety of topics around Flyers hockey.

The Flyers just completed a California road trip that started with a loss to the lowly San Jose Sharks, then ended with wins in Anaheim and Los Angeles. They have a 7-7-1 record through 15 games. The guys break down some of the recent play and give their thoughts.

Morgan Frost was once again a healthy scratch on Tuesday, and the guys discuss more with this saga surrounding Frost and John Tortorella and how it contradicts setting a true standard that the organization has preached so much.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlaySpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
