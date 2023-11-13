YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #196 – Setting A Standard

The guys are back after a week off to discuss a variety of topics around Flyers hockey.
The Flyers just completed a California road trip that started with a loss to the lowly San Jose Sharks, then ended with wins in Anaheim and Los Angeles. They have a 7-7-1 record through 15 games. The guys break down some of the recent play and give their thoughts.
Morgan Frost was once again a healthy scratch on Tuesday, and the guys discuss more with this saga surrounding Frost and John Tortorella and how it contradicts setting a true standard that the organization has preached so much.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
