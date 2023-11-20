Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #197 – Live From The Farg

The guys are back for another week of Flyers hockey talk, fresh off the team’s fifth straight win, a 5-2 decision over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Kevin checks in live from Wells Fargo Center as the guys discuss the three wins on the week that extended the winning streak to five. Are the Flyers actually a good team? As they near the marker of the Thanksgiving holiday and the first quarter of the 2023-24 season coming complete, the teams sits in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

The guys also discuss some of the key contributors to the team over the last couple of weeks, and how the play of some could influence future decisions within the rebuild.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
