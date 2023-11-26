Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #198 – Predictably Unpredictable

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #198 – Predictably Unpredictable

The Flyers have reached the quarter-mark on the season with three games in the past week. After suffering losses to the New York Islanders and New York Rangers, the Flyers rebounded on Saturday night with a 1-0 shootout win over the Islanders again.

The guys discuss the week that was and some of the decisions being made by John Tortorella regarding the Flyers lineup. They also discuss the Flyers place in the standings and if this start is sustainable.

Finally, the guys look at all teams in playoff positions as the season hits Thanksgiving, a typical marker of who will be in the playoff picture for the duration of the season.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlaySpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Shuts Out Islanders in Shootout Win

Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Shuts Out Islanders in Shootout Win

Author image Kevin Durso  •  15h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Islanders Preview: The Opposite Direction
Flyers vs. Islanders Preview: The Opposite Direction
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 25 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Rangers Fast Start Dooms Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Rangers Fast Start Dooms Flyers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 24 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: The Black Friday Matinee
Flyers vs. Rangers Preview: The Black Friday Matinee
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 24 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Sorokin, Islanders Snap Flyers Streak
Flyers Postgame Report: Sorokin, Islanders Snap Flyers Streak
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 22 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Islanders Preview: Divisional Battles
Flyers vs. Islanders Preview: Divisional Battles
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 22 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #197 – Live From The Farg
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #197 – Live From The Farg
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Nov 20 2023
Go to top button