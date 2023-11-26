YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #198 – Predictably Unpredictable

The Flyers have reached the quarter-mark on the season with three games in the past week. After suffering losses to the New York Islanders and New York Rangers, the Flyers rebounded on Saturday night with a 1-0 shootout win over the Islanders again.
The guys discuss the week that was and some of the decisions being made by John Tortorella regarding the Flyers lineup. They also discuss the Flyers place in the standings and if this start is sustainable.
Finally, the guys look at all teams in playoff positions as the season hits Thanksgiving, a typical marker of who will be in the playoff picture for the duration of the season.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.
You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.
As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.