YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #200 – Building Something

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
What a week for the Philadelphia Flyers, who sweep their games against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes, and Colorado Avalanche. Through 27 games, they have a 15-10-2 record and are sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 32 points.

GM Danny Briere said prior to Saturday’s game that the team’s plans haven’t changed regarding their approach to a rebuild, and John Tortorella has echoed that message while consistently trying to win, but as results come in quicker than expected, have things actually changed?

The guys also discuss the play of specific players that have been key to the team’s success so far this season. Travis Konecny continues to light it up offensively, Travis Sanheim continues to have a breakout season with plenty of confidence on display, and the goaltending of Carter Hart and Sam Ersson has been stellar of late.

Finally, the guys look ahead to the next week of play, which features three teams hovering right around the playoff picture as of Sunday morning.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlaySpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso.

Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
