YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #201 – What They Are

Another week is in the books for the Flyers, and the points streak continues, reaching eight games. The Flyers took a tough overtime loss in Nashville, then claimed a shootout win over the Capitals and a 1-0 shutout win over the Red Wings to close out the week.
Through 30 games, and with just one week and three games remaining until Christmas, the Flyers remain in second place in the Metropolitan Division.
The guys discuss the week that was, including the performance of Sam Ersson, the Flyers recent success in shootouts, and the vibe in the locker room with the current roster and the new era management group.
Finally, the guys look ahead to three more games this week, on the road against New Jersey and Detroit and another at home against Nashville.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
