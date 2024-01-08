YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #202 – The Present and the Future

We are back with the first episode of 2024. The Flyers closed 2023 and opened 2024 on a bit of a slide, losing four straight games and five of six before snapping the streak with their most recent game on Saturday against the Calgary Flames.
The guys take a look at the eight-game stretch that featured a 2-3-3 record and what that has done to the playoff picture. They dissect some of the play that has led to this recent run.
The guys also talk about Travis Konecny being named an All-Star and his recent performance.
Then, the guys shift to the future. Cutter Gauthier tied for the tournament lead in points at World Juniors, on the way to a gold medal with Team USA. Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey are producing for the London Knights in the OHL. Matvei Michkov continues to have success in the KHL.
Finally, a look ahead to the continued busy schedule in January for the Flyers with four more games ahead this week.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
