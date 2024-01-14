YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #203 – Becoming The Villain

Well, that was a week.
Just minutes after puck drop on Monday, the Flyers made the shocking announcement that they had traded prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick. What happened that led to this trade? Why now? Why wouldn’t Gauthier sign with the Flyers? The guys dissect every angle of the trade.
The guys also take a closer look at Jamie Drysdale. What can fans expect from the 21-year-old defenseman? What does this acquisition mean for the Flyers rebuild?
Finally, the guys get to the play on the ice. After a loss to Pittsburgh that was the secondary story on Monday, the Flyers have won the next three games, including two comeback wins over Montreal and Minnesota, then a 2-0 shutout win over the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets.
