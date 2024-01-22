YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #204 – Goal Of The Year

The week for the Flyers largely revolved around the week for Owen Tippett. The forward scored the game-winning goal on Monday in St. Louis in highlight-reel fashion, then topped it with a Goal of the Year candidate in a dominant Flyers win on Thursday against Dallas.
But then the Flyers struggled in a weekend back-to-back, and Tippett exited Saturday’s game against Colorado with a lower-body injury and ultimately missed Sunday’s game. While the outlook for Tippett is positive, he is currently day-to-day and could be questionable for all three remaining games before the All-Star break.
The guys look at the week that was for the Flyers, from the two wins to stretch a winning streak to five to the back-to-back losses that represent a missed opportunity to widen the gap between themselves and the playoff cutline. They talk about Tippett’s impact and growth, look at the pros and cons of the 11 forward/7 defensemen lineup that the team has employed regularly, and look ahead to another busy week before the All-Star break arrives.
Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso
