YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #204 – Goal Of The Year

The week for the Flyers largely revolved around the week for Owen Tippett. The forward scored the game-winning goal on Monday in St. Louis in highlight-reel fashion, then topped it with a Goal of the Year candidate in a dominant Flyers win on Thursday against Dallas.

But then the Flyers struggled in a weekend back-to-back, and Tippett exited Saturday’s game against Colorado with a lower-body injury and ultimately missed Sunday’s game. While the outlook for Tippett is positive, he is currently day-to-day and could be questionable for all three remaining games before the All-Star break.

The guys look at the week that was for the Flyers, from the two wins to stretch a winning streak to five to the back-to-back losses that represent a missed opportunity to widen the gap between themselves and the playoff cutline. They talk about Tippett’s impact and growth, look at the pros and cons of the 11 forward/7 defensemen lineup that the team has employed regularly, and look ahead to another busy week before the All-Star break arrives.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesSpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
