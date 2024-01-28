YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #205 – It’s Been A Month

The Flyers have reached the All-Star break, thankfully. A busy month came to a close on the ice with a five-game losing streak, capped off by three more losses this week to Tampa Bay, Detroit, and Boston.
Off the ice, there were plenty of happenings as well. The news of Carter Hart‘s indefinite leave of absence was the big story, and has left plenty of room for assumptions amid reports on the Hockey Canada investigation.
Additionally, the Flyers announced contract extensions for Owen Tippett and Ryan Poehling. Tippett signed for eight years with a $6.2 million AAV and Poehling got a two-year extension with a $1.9 million AAV.
Finally, the team celebrated Mark Recchi and the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Stanley Cup champions with a festive Alumni Weekend that featured an alumni game and Recchi’s Flyers Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
