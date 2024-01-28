Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #205 – It’s Been A Month

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #205 – It’s Been A Month

The Flyers have reached the All-Star break, thankfully. A busy month came to a close on the ice with a five-game losing streak, capped off by three more losses this week to Tampa Bay, Detroit, and Boston.

Off the ice, there were plenty of happenings as well. The news of Carter Hart‘s indefinite leave of absence was the big story, and has left plenty of room for assumptions amid reports on the Hockey Canada investigation.

Additionally, the Flyers announced contract extensions for Owen Tippett and Ryan Poehling. Tippett signed for eight years with a $6.2 million AAV and Poehling got a two-year extension with a $1.9 million AAV.

Finally, the team celebrated Mark Recchi and the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Stanley Cup champions with a festive Alumni Weekend that featured an alumni game and Recchi’s Flyers Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesSpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Steamrolled by Pastrnak, Bruins for 5th Straight Loss

Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Steamrolled by Pastrnak, Bruins for 5th Straight Loss

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 27 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Bruins Preview: Hall of Fame Day
Flyers vs. Bruins Preview: Hall of Fame Day
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 27 2024
Flyers
Flyers: Leadership at the Foundation of Recchi’s Storied Career
Flyers: Leadership at the Foundation of Recchi’s Storied Career
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 27 2024
Flyers
Recchi Stars in Flyers Alumni Win Over Bruins Alumni
Recchi Stars in Flyers Alumni Win Over Bruins Alumni
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 26 2024
Flyers
Flyers News: Tippett, Poehling Sign Contract Extensions
Flyers News: Tippett, Poehling Sign Contract Extensions
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 26 2024
Flyers
Flyers Alumni Game a Celebration of Recchi, ’74 Cup Team
Flyers Alumni Game a Celebration of Recchi, ’74 Cup Team
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 26 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Lyon, Red Wings Hand Flyers 4th Straight Loss
Flyers Postgame Report: Lyon, Red Wings Hand Flyers 4th Straight Loss
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 25 2024
Go to top button