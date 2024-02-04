YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT $206 – Uncomfortable

The All-Star break has come and gone for the Flyers. Despite the lack of games, it was still an eventful week.
There was further developments regarding Carter Hart. The goaltender was charged with one count of sexual assault, confirmed by his lawyers in a statement. The pending press conference from London Police remains scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5.
There were also rumors that the Flyers are “taking calls” on Scott Laughton. As the trade deadline starts to draw closer, and the team comes back to earth, what could the trade deadline look like for Danny Briere and the Flyers?
The guys also take a quick look back at the All-Star weekend festivities and look ahead to the Flyers first three games out of the break.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.
You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.
As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.