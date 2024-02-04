Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT $206 – Uncomfortable

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT $206 – Uncomfortable

The All-Star break has come and gone for the Flyers. Despite the lack of games, it was still an eventful week.

There was further developments regarding Carter Hart. The goaltender was charged with one count of sexual assault, confirmed by his lawyers in a statement. The pending press conference from London Police remains scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5.

There were also rumors that the Flyers are “taking calls” on Scott Laughton. As the trade deadline starts to draw closer, and the team comes back to earth, what could the trade deadline look like for Danny Briere and the Flyers?

The guys also take a quick look back at the All-Star weekend festivities and look ahead to the Flyers first three games out of the break.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

