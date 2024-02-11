YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #207 – Playoff-Style Mentality

The Flyers are back from the All-Star break and back in the win column. The team swept their three games this week, all in different style.
After struggling at the start against Florida, the Flyers turned things around in the final two periods and dominated, finding a way to win a close game with Noah Cates scoring the game-winner. Against Winnipeg two nights later, the Flyers controlled the first period, but struggled in the final 40 minutes, despite putting away a 4-1 victory. Saturday offered more of a complete effort with Cal Petersen getting the win in goal and Sean Couturier scoring the eventual game-winning goal.
After another week of action, the Flyers remain in third place in the Metropolitan Division and now have a six-point lead on the fourth-place New York Islanders.
On this week’s episode, the guys break down all of the action from the three games and look ahead to the next week of action, which includes the 2024 NHL Stadium Series against the New Jersey Devils at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night.
