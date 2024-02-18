YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #208 – Live from MetLife

A new YWT Podcast is partially on location as Kevin Durso comes to you from just outside MetLife Stadium, site of the 2024 NHL Stadium Series.
Another outdoor game, another loss for the Flyers, who fell the New Jersey Devils, 6-3, on Saturday night. The guys look at what went wrong in the Stadium Series.
The guys also review games against the Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs from earlier in the week. They also react to the news of Sean Couturier being named the 20th captain in franchise history and what the evolution of the leadership group means for the team.
Finally, they take a quick look ahead to next week’s games.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin as they break it all down.
You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.
You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.
As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.