YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #208 – Live from MetLife

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
A new YWT Podcast is partially on location as Kevin Durso comes to you from just outside MetLife Stadium, site of the 2024 NHL Stadium Series.

Another outdoor game, another loss for the Flyers, who fell the New Jersey Devils, 6-3, on Saturday night. The guys look at what went wrong in the Stadium Series.

The guys also review games against the Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs from earlier in the week. They also react to the news of Sean Couturier being named the 20th captain in franchise history and what the evolution of the leadership group means for the team.

Finally, they take a quick look ahead to next week’s games.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin as they break it all down.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

