YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #209 – Playtime’s Over

The last two weeks have been a mixed bag for the Flyers, with a 3-3-0 record in the last six games. The three regulation losses were all to divisional opponents, keeping the Metropolitan Division playoff race close.

The guys discuss the team’s performance of late and its implications on the playoff picture. They also discuss the upcoming trade deadline later this week and the possible approach the Flyers will take.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

