YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #210 – Be A Goldfish

The guys are back for the post-trade deadline show and have a lot to talk about from an eventful week of Flyers hockey.
Prior to the deadline, the Flyers traded Sean Walker to the Colorado Avalanche and got a first-round pick in return. They signed a four-year contract extension with Nick Seeler. They acquired depth in Denis Gurianov and Erik Johnson. They kept Scott Laughton as another locker room culture move.
In the midst of this activity, they secured their best win of the season against the Florida Panthers and their worst loss of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning. John Tortorella got ejected from Saturday’s game and then suspended for two more games.
The guys discuss everything around the deadline, the moves the Flyers made and didn’t make and the messaging. They also dive into the results of the past week, the Tortorella suspension, and look ahead at this week’s schedule. Finally, they also look at other trade deadline moves around the NHL.
