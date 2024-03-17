Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #211 – Hitting A Wall?

The guys are back and it was a week of struggles for the Flyers. They managed a necessary two points against San Jose in an ugly win, then dropped back-to-back games against Toronto and Boston that featured a common theme.

The guys break down the week that was, look at the goaltending, defense, and players that need to step up. They also discuss the current playoff picture and how not much has changed, but things could in the near future.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesSpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast.
