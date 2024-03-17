YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #211 – Hitting A Wall?

The guys are back and it was a week of struggles for the Flyers. They managed a necessary two points against San Jose in an ugly win, then dropped back-to-back games against Toronto and Boston that featured a common theme.
The guys break down the week that was, look at the goaltending, defense, and players that need to step up. They also discuss the current playoff picture and how not much has changed, but things could in the near future.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
