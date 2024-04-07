YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #213 – Reasons And Excuses

The Flyers collapse continues with two more losses to Buffalo and Columbus over the weekend. The team is out of a playoff spot for the first time in over four months. Only four games remain for an unlikely trip to the playoffs to somehow happen. But Saturday’s game sure felt like the end.

The guys are back to break down the weekend and react to a weekend that felt like the dagger in the Flyers playoff hopes. What are the reasons this happened? Who is to blame? Where do the Flyers go from here?

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

