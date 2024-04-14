Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #214 – So You’re Saying There’s A Chance?

Kevin Durso
Another week is in the books, and somehow, the Flyers still have a chance at the playoffs.

After the week began with an embarrassing loss in Montreal, the Flyers rebounded for wins over the Rangers and Devils, and got some help along the way, to make Game 82 meaningful. There is still a scenario where the Flyers make the playoffs.

The guys break down the scenario and look ahead to Monday’s scoreboard watching and Tuesday’s regular-season finale. They also discuss the back-to-back wins and how those can still be satisfying even if the team misses the playoffs.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
