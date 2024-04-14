YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #214 – So You’re Saying There’s A Chance?

Another week is in the books, and somehow, the Flyers still have a chance at the playoffs.

After the week began with an embarrassing loss in Montreal, the Flyers rebounded for wins over the Rangers and Devils, and got some help along the way, to make Game 82 meaningful. There is still a scenario where the Flyers make the playoffs.

The guys break down the scenario and look ahead to Monday’s scoreboard watching and Tuesday’s regular-season finale. They also discuss the back-to-back wins and how those can still be satisfying even if the team misses the playoffs.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.