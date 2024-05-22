Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #217 – Wait And See

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #217 – Wait And See

The guys are back as the Stanley Cup Playoffs progress and rumors are swirling around the Flyers top prospect.

The guys start with recent Flyers thoughts, including the latest regarding Matvei Michkov and rumors involving Alexei Kolosov. They also look back on the 50th anniversary of the Flyers first Stanley Cup championship in 1974.

Turning to NHL news, the Carolina Hurricanes announced a new deal with head coach Rod Brind’Amour, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are bringing in a former Flyer in Craig Berube as the new head coach. The guys react to the coaching news around the NHL.

Finally, the focus shifts to the playoffs. The guys look back at the second round of the playoffs and preview the Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers and the Western Conference Final between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
Kevin Durso photo

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
