YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #218 – Patience

The Flyers hold a press conference and the Stanley Cup Final is set.

Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty and President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones held their end-of-season press conference on Wednesday and discussed the progress of the last year and the future ahead. The guys look at some of the takeaways.

Then the focus shifts to the playoffs. The Stanley Cup FInal is set between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. The guys break down the conference finals and how we got here and preview the Final.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

