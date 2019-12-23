Report: Eagles To Release Jay Ajayi, Get Jordan Howard Back

The reason for his release is the most important piece of information, though: Jordan Howard is expected back for the team's potential playoff run.

Eagles are releasing RB Jay Ajayi today, per source. They are getting RB Jordan Howard back this week.

The Eagles got some bad injury news today with Ronald Darby expected to miss time and Zach Ertz suffering a fractured rib .

As much as fans wanted to root for him, Ajayi never got back to the runner he once was with his limited snaps in Philadelphia. The team could consider bringing him back to compete in training camp and see if a whole camp allows him to get back to where he once was, but for now, he was not helping the team and served as more of a back-up.

Howard's return brings the Eagles back a dominant power rusher and, with Sanders' breakout, gives them a tandem like the Saints had last season and better than what the Eagles had in 2017.

Sanders has made himself the feature back, so it will be interesting to see how Howard does in a more limited role.

The team could use Howard a lot early to wear out opposing lines or use Sanders early and have Howard pound them late once they are already tired. Howard's running style essentially opens up the possibility for an entire playbook for the ground game.

The open spot on the roster is likely to be filled with one of tight end Alex Ellis or receivers Marcus Green, Marken Michel or Deontay Burnett.

If Ellis were to be promoted, Josh Perkins would likely me moved to more of a receiver role as Ellis has proven to be the much more proficient blocker this season.

With Howard's return, the Eagles could play Howard and have one of Sanders or Scott line up as a receiver should it be absolutely needed.

Ajayi had just 10 carries for 30 yards in his second stint with the Birds.